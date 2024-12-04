Advisor Returns to Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) Decades Later After Building Successful Independent Practice

Canon Price rejoins SEIA through the acquisition of her firm, Beverly Investment Advisors.

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA), a leading independent registered investment advisor (RIA) providing comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and estate and tax planning, is announcing the return of Canon Price through the acquisition of her firm, Beverly Investment Advisors. Price’s return is a full-circle moment, marking the two firms’ shared vision in commitment to growth, client care, and industry leadership.

"It's a rewarding experience to see someone you mentored early in their career return to the firm after two decades of success. Canon is one of our industry’s most respected advisors, and we’re thrilled to have her bring that wealth of experience back to SEIA. It speaks volumes about our shared values and commitment to excellence that she's chosen to rejoin us, and I’m confident that Canon will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and innovation," said Brian Holmes, CEO of SEIA.

Price began her wealth management career with SEIA over two decades ago and subsequently founded her own firm 22 years ago. After building a successful practice of over $300M in Assets Under Advisement (AUA) over the last two decades, Price is returning to SEIA to access new growth opportunities through an enhanced platform with office and technology support, better utilizing her time to service her clients, expand wallet share and establish a succession plan for her book of business.

"Rejoining SEIA feels like a pivotal moment for me. Over the years, I've been dedicated to offering personalized and accessible financial guidance, especially to women and Spanish-speaking clients, and that mission remains unchanged. I see myself as a caretaker for my clients, and by returning to a larger firm, I can focus even more on what matters most—my clients—without the operational demands of running an independent practice. Becoming part of SEIA again also enables me to put a strong succession plan in place, helping to ensure my clients will continue to receive the same dedicated care and attention for generations to come. I’m excited to leverage SEIA’s resources and support for my clients,” said Canon Price, President & Founder of Beverly Investment Advisors.

Based in Beverly Hills, Beverly Investment Advisors serves a diverse range of clients including those in the entertainment sector, business owners, attorneys, and medical professionals. With approximately half of her clients being retirees, Canon Price has strategically built her practice on strong peer referrals and 401(k) consulting. Beverly Investment Advisors provides a range of services such as asset management, retirement planning, and pension consulting.

"Acquiring Canon Price’s practice was an attractive opportunity for us, not only due to her impressive job building Beverly Investment Advisors but also because it represents a meaningful reunion with an esteemed former advisor that shares our vision for growth," said Cameron Stagg, Director of M&A at SEIA.

For more information about SEIA and its services, please visit seia.com/advisors.

About SEIA

Founded in 1997, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is an investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, California that provides comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and estate and tax planning. Through SEIA’s broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities, LLC (SES), advisors can offer clients a diverse range of financial products, including annuities, life insurance, 529 plans, and mutual funds. With 23 offices nationwide, SEIA is committed to the communities it serves. The SEIA Signature Fund for Giving supports Southern California youth and has raised over $1 million for national charities. For more information, visit seia.com.

About Beverly Investment Advisors

Beverly Investment Advisors, LLC is an investment advisory firm offering asset management, retirement planning, and pension consulting to individuals since 2007. Based in Beverly Hills, Beverly Investment Advisors serves a diverse range of clients including those in the entertainment industry, business owners, attorneys, and medical professionals to help achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit beverlyadvisors.com.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Securities offered through Signature Estate Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323.

Kelsey Woodbridge kelsey.woodbridge@ficommpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.