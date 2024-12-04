Rapsodo Introduces PRO 2.0 Softball: A Dual Hitting and Pitching Ball Flight Monitor for Softball Players of All Skill Levels

The innovative tech is debuting at NFCA, where Rapsodo also announced the addition of three new athletes to its NIL community: Jocelyn Erickson, Ava Brown and Keagan Rothrock

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for giving athletes the tools they need to play like never before, announces the launch of PRO 2.0 Softball – the latest device from Rapsodo expands upon its previously available softball offerings. Attendees of the 2024 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) National Convention, the sport’s premier trade show beginning today in Dallas, Texas, will get the first look at the innovative all-in-one hitting and pitching monitor.

PRO 2.0 Softball combines the precision and versatility of Rapsodo’s original softball monitors, HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0, into a single unit that seamlessly tracks key skills metrics. Through advanced dual radar processing and twin cameras, PRO 2.0 Softball delivers instant feedback on player performance directly through Rapsodo Softball – an app designed specifically by softball players for softball players. While on the app, coaches and players can monitor pitch types, track break charts and log different sessions all with the goal of player development.

Features of PRO 2.0 Softball include:

New Radar Technology: Designed with radars to track key performance data in real-time for both hitting and pitching, PRO 2.0 Softball offers insight into ball speed, spin rate, break, launch angle, exit velocity and more with greater professional-level accuracy. The device has a six-second processing time for pitching and a two-second processing time for hitting.

Depending on the version purchased, athletes and coaches can quickly switch between hitting and pitching modes without switching devices. Portability and Durability: Lightweight and built for portability, the device is equipped with a steel cage that includes bolting capabilities for increased stability. PRO 2.0 Softball has a battery life of up to five hours of continuous use, making it suitable for long practice sessions.

Lightweight and built for portability, the device is equipped with a steel cage that includes bolting capabilities for increased stability. PRO 2.0 Softball has a battery life of up to five hours of continuous use, making it suitable for long practice sessions. Faster Processing for Professional-Level Feedback: PRO 2.0 Softball uses a Core 2 processor with 2GB of memory for quicker processing speeds and larger memory storage that reduces lags in data feedback. Post-session reports are quickly and easily available on the Cloud through the Rapsodo softball app.

“We set out to create the best technology for softball hitting and pitching training that is dedicated solely to the sport, and PRO. 2.0 Softball is going to help athletes take their game to new heights,” said Scott Siebers, director of diamond sports at Rapsodo. “We’ve seen a resurgence in interest around women’s sports for the everyday fan, and as softball grows, we hope to be at the forefront of development with reliable and accurate data technology.”

Rapsodo Signs Star Players to NIL Deals

With the launch of PRO 2.0 Softball, Rapsodo is also expanding its presence in the collegiate space by adding three new players from the University of Florida to the Rapsodo NIL community.

Jocelyn Erickson – the NFCA Division 1 Player of the Year, 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove award-winner, 2024 unanimous First Team All-American and 2024 SEC Player of the Year

Ava Brown – 2023 National Gatorade Softball Player of the Year and 2023 Gatorade Best Female Athlete

Keagan Rothrock – 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year



In a joint statement, the athletes shared, “Rapsodo technology is an integral part of our team’s practice strategy. It’s great to have a tool dedicated to our sport that will further enhance our team’s practices, and we are excited to each work with the brand personally as we strive to meet individual and team goals.”

“We’re thrilled to add three Florida Gators to our increasingly talented Rapsodo NIL program,” said Katrina Hartwell, Rapsodo U.S. general manager. “Jocelyn, Ava and Keagan are at the top of their game and are great role models for softball players and female athletes around the world. We’re eager to work with them and look forward to cheering them on this upcoming season.”

PRO 2.0 Softball is now available for pre-order on the Rapsodo website. The device is available for purchase in flexible packages that cater to individual needs: hitting-only, pitching-only, or hitting and pitching. Pricing ranges from $3,500 to $4,500, depending on the membership package. To determine which model best fits your needs, please contact sales@rapsodo.com .

Softball coaches and athletes attending the NFCA National Convention can find Rapsodo at booths 412 and 414.

Additional details on PRO 2.0 Softball can be found here . A press kit can be found here.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo’s leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com .

