Barbara Weber, M.D., Elected to ITM Supervisory Board

Garching / Munich, Germany, April 09, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the election of Barbara Weber, M.D., to its Supervisory Board, effective May 01, 2025. The election occurred at ITM’s Extraordinary General Meeting. Dr. Weber is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tango Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TNGX). She has over 25 years of executive and research and development leadership experience in biotech, venture capital and at major pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). ITM’s Supervisory Board and the company overall will benefit from Dr. Weber’s deep expertise as it advances its lead Phase 3 candidate, n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), and continues advancing its radiopharmaceutical pipeline and medical radioisotope manufacturing business.



“Dr. Weber’s impressive track record in building transformative oncology biotech companies speaks volumes for her business acumen and her dedication to improving the lives of people living with cancer. Her profound industry and scientific knowledge, including her demonstrated ability to bring novel compounds through the clinic to FDA approval, will be an invaluable asset to ITM,” said Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ITM. “The expansion of our Supervisory Board and its insights ensures that ITM is optimally positioned to continue accelerating the growth of its radiopharmaceutical pipeline and medical radioisotope business.”

Dr. Weber is a physician-scientist with a distinguished clinical and academic career and extensive leadership expertise in global pharmaceutical development. As the President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tango Therapeutics, she led the company’s transition to being publicly listed and the development of its precision oncology product candidates based on the genetic principle of synthetic lethality. As a Venture Partner at Third Rock Ventures, she led teams in creating new oncology drug discovery companies, including Tango Therapeutics, Neon Therapeutics (acquired by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX)) and Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY).

“As a physician and business executive devoted to fighting cancer, I recognize the significant potential of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy to improve the precision oncology treatment paradigm and outcomes for patients. I look forward to working with ITM’s Supervisory Board and Leadership Team as the company plans an NDA submission for ITM-11 and expands its pipeline with various promising alpha- and beta-emitting radioisotopes coupled with novel targeting agents,” said Dr. Weber.

Prior to her tenure at Third Rock Ventures, Dr. Weber was Senior Vice President, Oncology Translational Medicine at Novartis and Vice President, Oncology Discovery and Translational Medicine at GlaxoSmithKline, where she was instrumental in leading clinical studies and obtaining FDA approvals for numerous drugs including Zykadia®, Kisqali®, Vijoice® and Promacta®. Dr. Weber received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Washington and has been affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She is a member of the Board of Directors at Tango Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), Parabilis Medicines and Sesame Therapeutics.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



Attachments

Barbara Weber, M.D., Elected to ITM Supervisory Board Headshot Barbara Weber, M.D.

