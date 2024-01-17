AgileView Inc. Awarded Air Force Contract

AgileView’s synthetically generated image of an airport includes atmospheric conditions like clouds and shadows to help train the AI model, mimicking the way a satellite captures these features.

AgileView Inc. announced that it has been selected by AFWERX for a contract to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force.

We are extremely proud to be working with the Department of the Air Force, AFRL, and AFWERX to accelerate and enhance object detection model development as part of mission planning and operations.” — Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView Inc.