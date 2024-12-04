Susan G. Komen® Announces 2025 FORD Warriors In Pink

Susan G. Komen Erin Correa Shae Henson Elizabeth Hamma Stephanie Baker

Nine Women Will Be Honored at MORE THAN PINK Walk West Palm Beach on Saturday, January 25, 2025

Susan G. Komen Warriors in Pink represent the strength, resilience and determination of everyone impacted by breast cancer.” — Jamie Bellamy, Development Director at Susan G. Komen

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan G. Komen® , the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is excited to announce the 2025 FORD Warriors in Pink. These nine women from across South Florida will be honored at the MORE THAN PINK Walk in West Palm Beach on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in addition to being featured in a variety of promotional materials and activities.“Susan G. Komen Warriors in Pink represent the strength, resilience and determination of everyone impacted by breast cancer,” said Jamie Bellamy, Development Director at Susan G. Komen. “These women are beacons of hope and courage, inspiring us to continue our work to achieve a world without breast cancer. We are honored to celebrate them as breast cancer Warriors and join them in standing strong for every life touched by this disease.”The Susan G. Komen 2025 Warriors in Pink are:Kristen A. Dugan of North Palm Beach is a single mom of three girls. She was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in January 2024. Since then, she has undergone a double mastectomy, five months of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiation. On August 22, she rang the bell to conclude her final chemotherapy treatment! While her experience has not been easy, she has dedicated herself to being a role model who embraces hope, inspiration and bravery.Erin M. Correa of Riviera Beach is a Registered Nurse, wife and mother of two young sons. In 2022, Erin was diagnosed with gastroparesis followed by Stage 2 Mesenteric Follicular Lymphoma and in July 2023 she was diagnosed with Invasive Lobular Carcinoma. Erin advocated for herself and met with multiple doctors before choosing her oncology team. By April 2024, she had completed her bilateral mastectomy and chemotherapy, began physical therapy, and resumed her infusion therapy.Allison Jones of Palm City has faced a series of health setbacks over the years. In 2023, plans for a dual hip replacement were put on hold when she received a diagnosis of HER2-positive breast cancer. Overwhelmed by the unexpected diagnosis, Allison was advised to focus on her breast cancer treatments as the top priority. Within two weeks, her treatment began. This year marks her first MORE THAN PINK Walk, where she hopes to reclaim her strength and connect with other women, finding inspiration and renewed determination through their shared experiences.Lucille Ciaccia of Boca Raton went in for her first mammogram shortly after turning 40. However, what began as a routine screening quickly escalated, and her cancer progressed from Stage 1 to Stage 3 in a short time period. Since July 2023, Lucille has undergone a double mastectomy, AC-Thermotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation. Lucille passionately encourages women to advocate for their health. She advises, “If you’re told a mammogram before 40 isn’t necessary, don’t be discouraged. Don’t be afraid to fight for yourself!”Nicholle Chadwick of Boca Raton is a Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern (RMHCI) and mom of two. In 2022, Nicholle’s world shifted dramatically when she discovered a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with Stage 2 Triple Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. Further testing revealed she was positive for the BRCA 1 genetic mutation. Nicholle has since undergone a double mastectomy chemotherapy radiation and IVF treatments. Through it all, her children became her driving force—her “why.” Nicholle encourages others to find their own reason to fight, saying, “Why are we fighting? The answer can simply be yourself and the will to survive.”Stephanie R. Baker, RN, MSN, of Boynton Beach is a Registered Nurse who teaches at Cambridge College of Healthcare & Technology. During a routine mammogram 17 years ago, Stephanie’s life was turned upside down with a breast cancer diagnosis. She met brave women who offered her tools to cope, make plans, dream and continue with her treatments ahead. With the support of her husband, kids, siblings, family and friends, she survived and later earned her BSN and MSN in nursing. She has since retired to Florida and gives back to the nursing profession as a nursing professor at a local college.Shae Henderson of Broward was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 23. Shae’s journey with breast cancer was marked by delays and dismissals. Despite being told she was too young to have breast cancer and being denied mammograms and referrals, she refused to give up. Eventually, she found her team at Holy Cross, where a doctor finally listened to and validated her concerns. For Shae, that compassionate care made all the difference—both physically and mentally. Her advice to others: “Play an active role in the fight against cancer and draw strength from those around you.”Elizabeth Hamma of Jupiter is the Market President at Hubbard Radio, a wife, mother of two adult children, and grandma to three grandchildren. Elizabeth never expected her journey with cancer to extend beyond supporting family members, friends and her involvement with Komen. However, life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. Thrust into the fight herself, she made the decision to undergo a bilateral mastectomy. Now, Elizabeth embraces her role as a breast cancer “thriver” and looks forward to continuing her advocacy with a renewed perspective.Julie Culpepper of Ft. Lauderdale began her journey in 2017 when her oncologist identified an atypical (precancerous) lump during a routine screening. Given her family history—both her mother and sister are cancer survivors—and a decade-long pattern of benign biopsies, she initially underwent a lumpectomy but later opted for a mastectomy for peace of mind. The path, however, wasn’t without its challenges. Over two years, Julie faced difficulties with implant reconstructions before successfully undergoing a DIEP flap procedure. Now, a year and a half later, she is thriving and grateful for the choices that have supported her health and well-being.The MORE THAN PINK Walk is open to the public and free. Please register in advance at www.komen.org/wpbwalk . Participants are encouraged to fundraise.About Susan G. KomenSusan G. Komenis the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.