James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Wraps Inaugural Year with Resounding Success

Weeklong Celebration of Sports, Philanthropy and Legends Draws Enthusiastic Crowds to Boca Raton

We couldn’t be more thrilled with how our first year came together. The feedback from fans and players alike has been incredible—and the NFL legends are already asking about next year.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational has officially wrapped, marking a major success in its debut year. Held March 31 to April 6, 2025, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, the tournament brought together 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 26 Pro Football Hall of Fame members for a one-of-a-kind celebration of golf, football and community impact.“We couldn’t be more thrilled with how our first year came together,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director. “The feedback from fans and players alike has been incredible—and the NFL legends are already asking about next year. We believe this championship has a very bright future.”Tournament Highlights:• Ángel Cabrera captured the inaugural championship title with rounds of 68-66-71, earning his first U.S. win since 2014 and finishing two strokes ahead of K.J. Choi. Cabrera took home $330,000 and secured full-exempt status on the PGA TOUR Champions.• Tim Brown (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015) teamed up with PGA TOUR Champions pro Tim O’Neal to win the “Hall of Fame” division at -14 under par. “It’s been a great week, one I’m going to remember for a long time,” said Tim Brown. “Getting a chance to play with these great golfers was amazing, to watch how they go about their business and deal with the ups and downs of golf. It was a blast.”Beyond the Fairway:• The Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Pro-Am (March 30–31) combined sport, wellness and philanthropy. Highlights included an evening reception, a keynote from Orangetheory Founder Ellen Latham and an 18-hole Pro-Am. Proceeds benefited the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation and the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Center. Sponsors included AutoNation, Hagar Insurance Agency - State Farm, FPL, ADT and the E.M. Lynn Foundation.• Guests enjoyed an exclusive Evening with Jack Nicklaus at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, where Mayor Scott Singer presented Jack and Barbara Nicklaus with keys to the city in honor of their enduring impact. Proceeds benefited Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities.• The Legends Shootout presented by AutoNation delivered a thrilling 5-hole skins match featuring football greats Marshall Faulk, Rondé Barber, Lawrence Taylor and Warren Sapp facing off against golf icons John Daly, Darren Clarke, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Jerry Kelly. Faulk and Jiménez emerged victorious!• Folds of Honor Friday honored heroes with a patriotic celebration: a Navy SEAL tee shot, live bagpipe performance by Florida Firefighters and Police Pipes and Drums, and a ceremonial march by the American Legion 11th District. Complimentary tickets were extended to active-duty military, veterans and first responders throughout the week. Sponsors included ADT, SBA Communications and FPL.• The James Hardie Invitational also hosted a Young Professionals Happy Hour with the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and a State of the Game Breakfast with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.Giving Back:• The Invitational raised critical funds for Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County and First Tee Florida Gold Coast, as well as other local organizations.• In partnership with Habitat and the Weitz Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School, James Hardie helped construct a new home for a deserving South Florida family—presented in a special key ceremony during tournament week.• Through its Birdies for Builds campaign, James Hardie™ pledged $100 for every birdie made, guaranteeing a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity. The money supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable housing for families in need.• A First Tee Clinic featuring Dicky Pride and Brady Quinn welcomed 50 young golfers as part of the nonprofit’s mission to empower youth across the region through golf.Looking Ahead:The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will return in early 2026. Stay up to date at www.JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow the tournament on social media @JamesHardieInvitational (Instagram) and @JamesHardieInv (X).About the InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is managed by Pro Links Sports and was televised on Golf Channel. The 2025 field featured 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals playing for a $2.2 million purse, alongside 26 NFL legends. The tournament benefits several local and national nonprofit organizations through a dynamic blend of sport, legacy and charitable impact. Learn more at www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

