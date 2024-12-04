YACHTLEY CREW SAIL INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SEAS AND GREETINGS EP FIRST SINGLE & VIDEO “IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME” OUT NOW

Seas and Greetings

YACHTLEY CREW SAIL INTO THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SEAS AND GREETINGS EP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to celebrating the impending holidays, it’s all hands on deck for Yachtley Crew. To that end, the seven-piece good-time SoCal band released their first holiday single and video for “It’s Christmas Time” on November 1st as a mistletoe tease for their new seasonally-themed Seas and Greetings EP, on Earache/Universal Records. Seas and Greetings comprises five handpicked songs — four covers, and one original — that Yachtley Crew collectively feel best represent the good tidings of comfort and joy their music has consistently brought to Yacht Rock fans all across the globe (snow-covered, or otherwise).Or, as Yachtley Crew put it directly themselves, “When we set out to record our Christmas EP Seas and Greetings, we wanted to capture the excitement and joy that the holidays bring to us. The album is a culmination of all of that, and we are excited to share it during one of our most favorite seasons.”Watch: “It’s Christmas Time” Video Here: https://youtu.be/hGJyC-BAkpE?si=se18ioltjr0pdABs Produced and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, James Taylor) at Sterling Sound New England, Seas and Greetings shares the best of what Yachtley Crew have to offer — not-so-silent night in, and not-so-silent night out. The new EP will be presented in a number of formats including CD digipak and on all major digital platforms, in addition to gifting Yachtley Crew fans a with a special edition colored vinyl disc.From the eggnog-chugging and mistletoe-kissing wake-up call of the EP’s opening track and lead single “It’s Christmas Time” to the clear-eyed navigational promise of the band’s original track “Home for Christmas,” from the fond jingle-bell wishes of “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” to the hopeful, plaintive pleadings of “Please Come Home for Christmas,” and then closing with the universally shared feeling of “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday,” Yachtley Crew have fully captured the essence of the season with what we hear on Seas and Greetings.Given all the cool waves and hot grooves that permeate Seas and Greetings, the nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad Yachtley Crew — a.k.a. “The Titans of Soft Rock,” consisting of lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores), and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald) — readily admit that they “all celebrate the holidays together, as we are one big family — and we have a lot of fun, too!”Yachtley Crew is managed by longtime industry icon Andy Gould (Rob Zombie, Pantera, Lionel Richie, Guns N’ Roses), and they are represented by Jim Lenz at TKO.Truly, Yachtley Crew have set out to touch the hearts of one and all with Seas and Greetings, so feel free to join in with a hale and hearty “Yo Ho Ho Ho!” and enjoy this EP’s five great holiday songs with friends and family alike. The Seas and Greetings will be available for purchase on yachtleycrew.earacheusa.com and all DSP’s.

It’s Christmas Time

