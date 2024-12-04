All Things Judicial Features Nine Former NCAOC Directors in Roundtable Discussion

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we feature the first installment of a truly extraordinary roundtable discussion with nine former NCAOC directors. The discussion was moderated by former director Judge Marion Warren and included: Judge Gerald Arnold, Judge Jack Cozort, Mr. Jim Drennan, Justice Franklin Freeman, Judge Robert Hobgood, Judge Tom Ross, Judge John Smith, and Judge Ralph Walker. The directors began by discussing how they received the "call of duty" from their respective chief justices.

"I got a call from Chief Justice Henry Frye and he asked if I would be the director of AOC. I talked with my wife and she said 'absolutely not,'" said Judge Hobgood on the podcast. "I thought that was the end of it, but two days later I got calls from I. Beverly Lake, who was just elected, and Henry Frye who said 'why didn't you take that job?' I started thinking about having the sitting chief justice and former chief justice call and ask me to be the the director, so I agreed to start January 1, 2001."

This is part one of the roundtable which was recorded in December 2016. Subsequent parts will be released later this month.