Business Hub Website to Support Oklahoma Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced the launch of the Oklahoma Business Hub website, www.oklahoma.gov/business, which will act as a central state website to support Oklahoma small businesses and entrepreneurs. The site was created in collaboration with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

“We’re working to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation, and that starts with making sure entrepreneurs aren’t bogged down by endless bureaucracy and confusing red tape,” said Secretary of State Josh Cockroft. “I’m excited for this new tool for business owners across Oklahoma to use as they launch their businesses and provide jobs and services for Oklahomans.”

“Commerce is often seen by the public as the go-to source of information for planning, launching and operating a business,” said Heather Turner, Executive Director of Community Outreach & Revitalization Enterprise (CORE) Division. “And while our staff does a great deal to support these businesses, we acknowledge that many aspects of small businesses operations is shared across multiple state agencies. This website was a much-needed collaborative effort between our agency and others, including the Oklahoma Secretary of State and the Office of Management Enterprise Services.”

The Oklahoma Business Hub provides key information regarding process of planning for, starting and operating a small business. It also includes numerous resources, connects individuals to organizations and state agencies and provides a list of frequently asked questions.