Lynx Systems Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Enhancing Data Security Standards

Lynx Systems achieves SOC 2 compliance, demonstrating its commitment to data security, compliance, and customer trust in every operation.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading provider of Duress & Mass Notification is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Lynx Systems ' ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for our customers.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP , a premier certification body helping organizations obtain and maintain global compliance standards.Johanson Group attested to Lynx Systems information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for the Security Industry. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in various industries.SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees established and implemented organizational practices are in place to safeguard customer data.At its core, Lynx Systems is committed to providing identity management and mission-critical data to industries such as health care, financial services, and education. Data integrity and security are fundamental to how Lynx Systems manages user identity. SOC2 Type II compliance represents a commitment to the organization's maintaining secure systems and controls on an ongoing basis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.