Lynx Systems Enhances Security with Axis Communications

Lynx Systems launches Axis ACAP for seamless, secure device integration across networks.

By establishing a VPN, the LynxGuide server can directly communicate with Axis output devices, ensuring that alarms are transmitted seamlessly and securely, regardless of network complexity.” — Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynx Systems , a leader in advanced duress and mass notification solutions, is excited to announce its latest technology integration with Axis Communications. This new integration introduces the Lynx Axis ACAP , which enables a point-to-point VPN from the LynxGuide server, our advanced security management platform, to Axis devices, enhancing security infrastructure across various network setups.The Lynx Axis ACAP allows seamless communication between the LynxGuide server and Axis devices, including network speakers and strobes, through Axis VAPIX, SIP, or HTTPS. This integration mainly benefits organizations looking for reliable alarm solutions across different networks. It ensures that critical alerts are delivered quickly and reliably, enhancing the overall safety of these environments, including those using hosted Stratus-Lynx deployments."This integration not only enhances security but also simplifies the management of our systems, providing peace of mind to our clients." Austan Preuett, Director of Marketing.The integration supports a range of Axis devices, allowing users to leverage the robust features of Axis network speakers and strobes effectively. Whether it's for a government facility, a hospital in the healthcare sector, or a university campus in the educational sector, the Lynx Axis ACAP ensures that critical alerts are delivered quickly and reliably, enhancing the overall safety of these environments.For more information about Lynx Systems and the new Lynx Axis ACAP integration, please visit our website or contact lynxsales@mitsi.com.About Lynx Systems: Lynx Systems, based in Richardson, TX, specializes in duress and mass notification solutions, providing state-of-the-art security technology to government, healthcare, and educational sectors. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Lynx Systems strives to deliver reliable and effective safety solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.About Axis Communications: Axis Communications is a global leader in network video, delivering advanced security solutions that help secure and safeguard people and property. Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom, and audio systems.

