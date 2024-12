Apple Research and Development Board to Meet December 9, 2024

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Research and Development Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Monday, December 9, at 9:00 am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts, the public is encouraged to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

630 W North St. Geneva, NY – Cornell AgriTech Campus, Jordan Hall Online via WebEx. Please register here: meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r8d0808cae97b784ae4670773d93f12c1

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to December 9, 2024.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, please contact [email protected].