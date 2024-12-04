Dynamic Successfully Completes Tenth Undocking Evolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Navy’s oldest floating dry-dock, Dynamic (AFDL-6), successfully undocked two 30-foot port operations workboats, marking a significant milestone for the crew, Nov. 26, 2024, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek (JEBLC) in Virginia Beach, Virgina. Under the leadership of Cmdr. Johnny Stevenson, now in his second year as commanding officer, the crew executed the operation with precision and efficiency, saving the Navy both time and money.

The last time two work boats were both docked and undocked within a single docking evolution was in September 2021. With a completely new crew and commanding officer, the Navy’s second-oldest vessel continues to prove its vital role in maintaining the fleet’s operational readiness.

“The operation required the dry-dock to immerse 22-feet to facilitate the undocking process,” said Cmdr. Stevenson. “The successful undocking of these vessels demonstrates our commitment to maintaining readiness and operational capability. I’m proud of our team’s hard work and the seamless execution of this operation."

This operation marks the tenth docking evolution since February 2024 for Dynamic since departing its own depot level dry-dock repair.

Dynamic continues to play a critical role in the Navy’s logistical and maintenance operations, providing indispensable support to the fleet. The successful undocking evolution reflects the crew's unwavering dedication and their ability to meet the Navy's operational needs effectively.

“Our people are our biggest assets,” Stevenson concluded. “My goal is to bring out the best in everyone. Here on Dynamic, I trust and believe in every individual down to our most junior Sailor to execute and perform well.”

As Dynamic prepares for its next mission, all eyes are on Stevenson and his crew, who stand ready to tackle any challenges ahead in service of the fleet and the nation.

MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.