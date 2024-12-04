TSI Touch and Interactive Scape to Unveil Advanced Interactive Display at DSE 2024

UNIONTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSI Touch, a premier provider of touchscreen and protective solutions, and Interactive Scape, a leader in multitouch and object recognition solutions from Germany, are excited to announce their joint showcase at the Digital Signage Experience (DSE) 2024 in Las Vegas, December 7–10. This partnership brings forth a cutting-edge interactive display designed to enhance user engagement across various applications.The centerpiece of this collaboration is a 65” 4K multitouch display, integrating TSI Touch’s high-quality touch technology with Interactive Scape’s patented Scape Xobject recognition. Scape Xenables seamless interaction by recognizing physical objects placed on the screen, allowing for intuitive and dynamic user experiences. This technology supports features such as transparent stickers, magnification tools, and mobile device recognition, offering versatile applications in retail, education, and corporate environments.It is the first interactive device incorporating the award-winning Scape Xtechnology to be made in the USA.About the collaboration:"Working with Interactive Scape allows us to push the boundaries of interactive display technology. By combining our touch solutions with Scape Xobject recognition, we’re providing users with a more immersive and engaging experience." - JP Przybylinski, President at TSI Touch‍.Attendees at DSE 2024 are invited to visit booth 3503 to experience live demonstrations of the display’s capabilities. The exhibit will feature various Scape Xobjects, showcasing the full potential of this innovative technology.‍"This collaboration with TSI Touch exemplifies our commitment to advancing interactive solutions. The integration of Scape Xinto TSI Touch's displays creates a powerful tool for businesses looking to improve employee and customer engagement through interactive technology. It is also the very first Scape Xenabled premium hardware to be made in the USA.” - Hauke Helmer, CEO of Interactive Scape‍.About Interactive Scape‍Interactive Scape from Germany specializes in developing advanced multitouch displays and object recognition technologies. Their patented Scape Xtechnology offers AI-driven object recognition, enabling worldwide unique multi-user interactions across various industries. (interactive-scape.com)About TSI Touch‍TSI Touch is a leading provider of touchscreen and protective solutions, offering custom-engineered products for commercial applications. Their expertise spans digital signage, retail, government, education, healthcare, and more, delivering high-quality touch solutions tailored to client needs. (tsitouch.com)Join Us at DSE 2024!‍Explore this innovative interactive display at DSE 2024 in Las Vegas, December 7–10. Visit booth 3503 and register for free exhibit hall entry using the code TSITOUCH.For media inquiries, please contact:Mike RothmundChief Commercial Officer at Interactive Scape+49-30-69-80-94-114rothmund@interactive-scape.com

