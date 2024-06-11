TSI Touch Partners with Exact Solutions to Distribute PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution in USA & Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI Touch, a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays, is thrilled to announce its exclusive distribution partnership with Exact Solutions, making TSI Touch the sole distributor of the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution in the United States and Canada.
This partnership allows TSI Touch to expand its reach and provide customers across North America with access to the innovative PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution, a groundbreaking touch solution designed for curved LED video wall displays. The PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution offers unparalleled interactivity and engagement, transforming traditional displays into captivating interactive experiences.
"We are excited to partner with Exact Solutions to bring the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution to customers in the USA and Canada," said John Przybylinski, President at TSI Touch. "This partnership enables us to deliver cutting-edge touch technology to a wider audience, empowering businesses to create immersive and engaging environments."
In addition to the exclusive distribution partnership with Exact Solutions, TSI Touch is proud to announce that the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution will be featured at InfoComm in the Planar booth (W945) this week. Planar, a global leader in display technology, will showcase the integration of the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution with their large curved LED video wall display.
"We are thrilled to see the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution showcased at InfoComm in collaboration with Planar," said John Bowab, Vice President of Sales at TSI Touch. "The market's excitement for this innovative product is palpable, and we are confident that it will revolutionize interactive display experiences."
Attendees of InfoComm are invited to visit TSI Touch at booth W3065 to learn more about the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution and other touchscreen and protective solutions offered by the company.
About TSI Touch:
TSI Touch is a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays. With a commitment to innovation and quality, TSI Touch delivers cutting-edge touch technology and tailored solutions to businesses across various industries.
For more information, visit tsitouch.com.
Tifanie Tiberio
This partnership allows TSI Touch to expand its reach and provide customers across North America with access to the innovative PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution, a groundbreaking touch solution designed for curved LED video wall displays. The PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution offers unparalleled interactivity and engagement, transforming traditional displays into captivating interactive experiences.
"We are excited to partner with Exact Solutions to bring the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution to customers in the USA and Canada," said John Przybylinski, President at TSI Touch. "This partnership enables us to deliver cutting-edge touch technology to a wider audience, empowering businesses to create immersive and engaging environments."
In addition to the exclusive distribution partnership with Exact Solutions, TSI Touch is proud to announce that the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution will be featured at InfoComm in the Planar booth (W945) this week. Planar, a global leader in display technology, will showcase the integration of the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution with their large curved LED video wall display.
"We are thrilled to see the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution showcased at InfoComm in collaboration with Planar," said John Bowab, Vice President of Sales at TSI Touch. "The market's excitement for this innovative product is palpable, and we are confident that it will revolutionize interactive display experiences."
Attendees of InfoComm are invited to visit TSI Touch at booth W3065 to learn more about the PrimeTOUCH Curved Solution and other touchscreen and protective solutions offered by the company.
About TSI Touch:
TSI Touch is a leading manufacturer of touch screen and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays. With a commitment to innovation and quality, TSI Touch delivers cutting-edge touch technology and tailored solutions to businesses across various industries.
For more information, visit tsitouch.com.
Tifanie Tiberio
TSI Touch
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube