Osteoboost Pre-Orders Open: Breakthrough Medical Device to Treat Low Bone Density Begins Shipping Soon

First-of-its-kind FDA-cleared precision vibration therapy wearable device to treat millions at risk of fracture from osteopenia

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bone Health Technologies (BHT), a leading medical technology startup developing innovative non-pharmacological solutions to improve bone health and reduce fractures, today announced that pre-orders are now open for Osteoboost, the first and only FDA-cleared non-drug prescription treatment for postmenopausal women with osteopenia.Osteoboost is a wearable medical device, worn low around the waist, that delivers targeted vibration therapy directly to the hips and spine - the areas most at risk of debilitating osteoporotic fractures. Its unique and patented combination of dynamically calibrated frequency and amplitude has been proven in a pivotal clinical trial to reduce the loss of spine bone density by 85% and bone strength by 83%. Available now for a self-pay pre-order price of $995 (list price of $1,500), Osteoboost is expected to ship in the next 60-90 days to those who secure their device in advance. A special Founder’s Program offer to existing waitlist members has already sold out, and the company is accelerating production to meet the high demand.“Osteoboost was developed as part of an overarching vision to provide people with a safe, convenient, and non-invasive solution to protect bone density and prevent fractures,” said Laura Yecies, CEO of Bone Health Technologies. “This is an exciting milestone for our team and the thousands of people who have patiently waited as we completed our clinical trial, successfully navigated the FDA De Novo clearance process, and begun manufacturing. We are deeply grateful for those who have taken this journey with us, and those joining us as we begin to ship devices to patients soon.”"Vibration therapy has shown promising results in clinical trials, offering a safe and effective way to encourage bone growth,” said Dr. Yevgeniya Kushchayeva, MD, an endocrinologist at USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare and an expert in bone density therapies. “The concept of using low-intensity vibration to mimic the effects of exercise on bone remodeling has deep-rooted foundations in bone science. I like the approach Osteoboost has taken to deliver vibration therapy directly to the hips and spine, and the clinical trial results speak for themselves. I’m looking forward to seeing Osteoboost perform in the real world and tracking results with my patients.”A Safe and Effective Alternative for Bone HealthOsteoboost’s wearable design empowers people to proactively take control of their bone health, slowing the loss of bone density and buying valuable time. The lightweight, wearable device delivers mechanical stimulation that reinvigorates the body’s natural bone regeneration cycles.In the clinical trial, patients cited the ease of use and comfort, comparing it to a massage, and found the treatment convenient to incorporate into normal daily activities like walking the dog or household chores.The Science Behind Osteoboost: Effective Vibration TherapyOsteoboost’s vibration therapy technology is based on a pivotal clinical trial at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which demonstrated an impressive ability to slow the loss of bone density and bone strength in the spine. By delivering auto-calibrated mechanical vibrations in the therapeutic frequency range, Osteoboost delivers the same type of bone stimulation that results from high-impact exercise.The company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Jaasma, PhD, studied how bone cells respond to mechanical loading in his doctoral research at UC Berkeley, and he applied his and others’ research findings in the development of Osteoboost.“The effects of vibration have long been studied for bone health. What has been missing is a rigorous, scientific approach to the development of vibration technology for commercial products,” said Jaasma. “It matters where and how the vibration is applied. The biggest risks to older patients with low bone density are hip and spine fractures. This is why we were disciplined in our approach, investing the time to find the right level of vibration frequency and amplitude as well as the optimal device design to deliver therapeutic vibration to the hips and spine - where fractures often cost a patient their mobility or even life.”Osteoboost devices will begin shipping on a first-available basis in the next 2-3 months. Pre-ordering is available here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.