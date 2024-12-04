Nearly $955 Million Invested in Affordable, Accessible and Quality Child Care in South Carolina

Nearly $955 Million Invested in Affordable, Accessible and Quality Child Care in South Carolina

December 4, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) Department of Early Care and Education (DECE) utilized $954.5 million in federal relief funds over the past four years to bolster quality child care efforts for children, families, and child care programs statewide.

In 2020, in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal relief funds were allocated to states and territories nationwide to help stabilize the child care sector. These funds were aimed at keeping child care centers open, hiring and retaining staff, and assisting families in finding affordable, accessible child care while they continue working or attending school.

“These federal funds have made a tremendous difference in providing vital resources to South Carolina's child care centers programs,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “They have helped with operational costs, ensuring access to care for essential workers, and helping families facing economic challenges. Moving forward, DSS will be asking the South Carolina General Assembly for state recuring funding to continue many of these proven strategies to strengthen the child care landscape in our state.”

Federal funds, as highlighted in the report, were made available through three distinct COVID-19 relief packages: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act (CRRSA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). South Carolina received $63.6 million from the CARES Act, $182 million from CRSSA, and $708.9 million from ARPA to strengthen the state's child care sector.

Several grants were established with the relief funds, including the SC Start-Up Child Care (SUCCess) Grants that provided financial incentives for individuals looking to open a child care program, and SC BOO$T, which provided one-time bonuses to child care professionals employed in a child care program, in hopes to retain early education professionals.

A report breaking down the uses of the funding and the benefits can be found here.

