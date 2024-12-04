Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $2.3 Million For Atlanta Estate Inspired by Versailles’ Le Petit Trianon

1230 West Garmon Road, Sandy Springs, Atlanta, Georgia Elegant two-story marble entry hall with fountain and grand staircase Magnificent Le Petit Trianon-inspired Atlanta estate on 2.62 gated acres Fully updated smart home with luxurious finishes and high-end features Walkout pool and spa terrace with expansive gardens for entertaining

Offered in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, this Georgian property will sell live on 17 December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is officially open at $2.3 million for a sprawling gated estate in the prestigious Sandy Springs residential enclave of Atlanta, mirroring the exterior design of Paris’s Le Petit Trianon chateau in Versailles. Listed for $5.995 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding has commenced online via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and will culminate live on 17 December in New York City at The Dominick Hotel as part of the firm’s ‘2024 Grand Finale’ sale.

"Homes of this European palatial style—especially ones that so meticulously honor their architectural inspiration—are a true rarity in the United States," said Akers. "The estate’s architectural authenticity and intricate design make it far more than a residence; it’s a piece of art, and for a property of this caliber, reaching a truly discerning audience is key. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions provides us with the ideal platform to connect with buyers who value such artistry and exclusivity.”

Set on 2.62± acres of manicured grounds and offering more than 15,000 square feet of living space, the home is perfect for entertaining. The property boasts an elegant wood-paneled library/office, a grand kitchen complete with a 10-burner gas range, and a grand living room that opens to the walkout pool and spa terrace. An enclosed breezeway connects the pool house and the home’s main level, which includes a gym, wine cellar, and family room overlooking the pool and spa. Featuring seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the property makes for a versatile option as a palatial retreat or an elegant setting for hosting guests.

Beyond functionality and versatility, the estate is an aesthetic wonder whose interior design captures the timeless elegance of the great European palaces. Finely crafted chandeliers float above gilded fixtures, while polished wood and lacquered marble furnishings set a tone of thoughtful opulence. Even amidst all this Old-World charm, the residence comes equipped with modern appliances and conveniences, functioning as a “smart home” for modern living.

With prestigious arts institutions, a vibrant culinary landscape, and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport providing global connectivity, Atlanta offers a distinctive and well-rounded lifestyle. Nearby key shopping areas like Buckhead feature luxury boutiques, while bustling markets and entertainment spaces provide a more eclectic mix of activities.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Chris Nelms of VSI Group.

1230 West Garmon Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

