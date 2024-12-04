Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is Pleased to Announce the Fake ID Campaign

Helena – Montana’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education award from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

ABCD has launched their Fake ID campaign on November 11, 2024, and will run through February 11, 2025. Eleven billboards (featuring two designs) in the following high-traffic areas across parts of Montana illustrate the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol: