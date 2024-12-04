Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is Pleased to Announce the Fake ID Campaign
Helena – Montana’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education award from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.
ABCD has launched their Fake ID campaign on November 11, 2024, and will run through February 11, 2025. Eleven billboards (featuring two designs) in the following high-traffic areas across parts of Montana illustrate the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol:
- Box Elder, US 87-mile marker 95.50, facing north.
- Havre, US 2-mile marker 379, facing west.
- Livingston, I-90–mile marker 337, facing east.
- Helena, US 12-mile marker 47, facing east.
- Helena, US 12-mile marker 41, facing west.
- Great Falls, US 87-mile marker 4.7, facing south.
- Glendive, State Route 16, facing south.
- Lodge Grass, I-90-mile marker 525, facing west.
- Malta, US –mile marker 473, facing west.
- Ramsay, I-15-mile marker 120, facing south.
- Helena (Digital) 5505 N. Montana Ave, facing north.
