Join in Computer Science Education Week!

Computer Science Education Week (CSEd Week) takes place this year on Dec. 9-15. The week serves as an annual call to action, providing youth with resources to learn more about computer science, explore its potential and encourage participation in computer science education.

This year’s Iowa CSEd Week theme of "CS is Everywhere in Iowa: Be Cybersecure" highlights the importance of cybersecurity in our technology-driven world. Cybersecurity is a fast-changing area of computer science, and CSEd Week organizers hope to encourage students to pursue careers in the field and to better prepare them to live in a technologically advanced world.

“With the rapid growth of technology, computer science opens up a world of opportunities for young Iowans to improve the ways we work and live,” said Michelle Meier, education program consultant for computer science at the Iowa Department of Education. “Computer science and cybersecurity are more than skills, they are a necessity. Computer Science Education Week serves as an opportunity to explore changing technologies and prepare students for a world where computer science truly is everywhere.”

Educators are encouraged to set aside some time during CSEd Week to try new things with their students with the goal of engaging them in the world of computer science and exposing them to careers like cybersecurity, software development, artificial intelligence and more.

Throughout the week, schools, libraries and other organizations in Iowa and beyond will host various programs to engage students in computer science. In addition to online resources, official events during Iowa CSEdWeek 2024 include:

Event organizers hope the excitement and engagement of CSEd week go well beyond the week’s events. Parents, students and educators are encouraged to use the week as a springboard for coursework, events and programs.

Visit IowaCSEdWeek.org to access resources, webinars and activities or follow #CS4IA on social media to see CSEdWeek events happening throughout Iowa. Resources provided through IowaCSEdWeek.org are designed to be flexible and customizable for a variety of settings, including classrooms, libraries, businesses and even at home, allowing participants to tailor their experience.

