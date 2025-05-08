Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with Becky Rients

Editor’s note: As part of our celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, we are highlighting a few outstanding educators from classrooms across the state. We thank all of our extraordinary teachers for providing students what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential.

Today’s Q&A spotlight features Becky Rients. Rients has been an educator for 16 years with experience teaching English Language Arts and the No Boundaries Middles STEM BEST Program model. Currently, she teaches grades 7-8 at Okoboji Middle School in the Okoboji Community School District, where she encourages students to move past their comfort zones for enriched learning and continued growth. For Teacher Appreciation Week, Rients shared her favorite moment as a teacher and why she loves working with students.

What is your favorite memory or teaching moment in the classroom?

I’ve been lucky to experience many unforgettable teaching moments, but one that stands out happened during the first year of our No Boundaries Middles program. Our class was out planting apple trees with our community partner and other local volunteers. It was a day full of laughter, teamwork, mud and meaningful work. On the walk back, I had a conversation with two students -- both of whom I’d taught in seventh and eighth grade -- who shared how much they’ve grown this semester, growth in their skills and how grateful they were to be part of the program. That moment, hearing them reflect on their growth and gratitude, reminded me just how powerful authentic learning can be. It’s a memory I’ll always carry with me.

Why are you passionate about teaching? What things do you love about working with students?

I am passionate about teaching because I love being part of those “a-ha” moments, when something finally clicks for a student, whether it’s a tricky grammar concept, a book they could not put down or a boost in their own confidence. I have always loved learning, just ask my childhood stuffed animals and brother, who were frequent “students” in my pretend classroom. I still get excited creating engaging lessons and learning alongside my students. I love building meaningful relationships, having rich conversations about books and pushing students to stretch outside of their comfort zone, whether that means tying a new genre, stepping up as a leader in our No Boundaries Middles program or speaking up in class discussions. Watching students grow into themselves, academically and personally, is one of the greatest joys of this work.

What do you think are the keys to a student’s success and how do you help foster continued learning?

I believe one of the biggest keys to a student’s success is creating a learning environment where it is okay to make mistakes. Failure isn’t the opposite of success -- it’s part of it and what we call failing forward. When students feel safe to take risks and know that they won’t be judged for getting something wrong, they are more likely to grow, reflect and try again. I also think that student success is deeply connected to confidence and connection. I work hard to build strong relationships with students so they know that I believe and will support them. Whether it’s encouraging them to try a new role or task in our No Boundaries Middles program, explore a new book or step outside their comfort zone, I aim to create opportunities where students can experience small wins that lead to big growth. Continued learning happens when students are curious, confident and feel like their voice matters -- and that’s the kind of classroom I strive to create.

How have you grown as an educator? What advice would you give to a new teacher starting out in the field?

Over the last 16 years I have grown tremendously as an educator. I have worn many hats, whether as a special education teacher, instructional coach, middle school ELA, and now a No Boundaries Middles facilitator. Each role has shaped my perspective and expanded my skills. One of the greatest areas of growth for me has been learning alongside my students. In the No Boundaries Middles program, we work with community partners on real-world projects, and I am constantly learning from professionals in fields like architecture, engineering, healthcare and design. This model has reminded me that great teaching isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about being curious, open and willing to grow with your students.

I have also become more empathetic and aware of the diverse needs my students bring into the classroom. I try to meet them where they are, create spaces where they feel supported and help them feel confident in their own abilities.

To new teachers, my best advice is don’t be afraid to ask for help! Some of my most valuable lessons came from generous colleagues who were willing to share their time, resources and ideas. Also, if a lesson flops, don’t panic. Reflect, revise and try again. Are you building relationships with your students? Are you excited about what you are teaching? Are the students engaged and having fun? If so, you are on the right track. Everything else will fall into place with time and intention.

Who was a teacher that made a positive impact in your life? What things did they do to make learning meaningful?

One of many teachers who made a positive impact in my life is my friend and mentor, Pam Cwach. She supported me during my early years as a middle school teacher and modeled what it looks like to lead with both heart and skill. Pam builds incredible relationships with her students and constantly looks for creative ways to make learning meaningful and engaging. She is patient, thoughtful and always willing to try new strategies to meet her students’ needs. What I admire most is her unwavering dedication, whether it’s helping a struggling student or offering support to a colleague, Pam is always there. Her example taught me the importance of flexibility, compassion and joy in the classroom. I feel incredibly lucky to have learned from her and to now call her a friend.