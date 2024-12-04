Hadley McClellan Schafer Launches HMS Event Operations, a Full-Scale Conference and Event Strategic Consultancy Company

Hadley McClellan Schafer, a seasoned event professional, has launched HMS Event Operations, a full-scale conference and event strategic consultancy firm.

From my extensive experience in the event industry, HMS Event Operations provides top-notch strategic consultancy services and business strategies for small businesses and associations.” — Hadley McClellan Schafer, Owner of HMS Event Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hadley McClellan Schafer, a seasoned event professional with extensive expertise in strategic planning and development, budget forecasting and reconciliation, vendor management, and contract negotiation, has launched HMS Event Operations . The company offers full-scale conference and event strategic consultancy services, drawing from Schafer's pivotal roles at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), multiple media publishing company conferences, and international conference experience.With over 22 years of experience in the event industry, Schafer has a proven track record of successfully planning and executing large-scale conferences and events. Her expertise in strategic planning and development has helped organizations achieve their event goals and objectives. Schafer's vendor management and contract negotiation skills have also been instrumental in securing the best deals for her clients and creating successful partnerships."I am thrilled to announce the launch of HMS Event Operations. With my extensive experience in the event industry, I am confident that our company will provide top-notch strategic consultancy services to our clients," said Hadley McClellan Schafer, Owner of HMS Event Operations. “My business strategy is a focus on small businesses and associations. I have experience working with both, managing expectations and utilizing input from boards of directors to committees of industry experts, all vying for success.”HMS Event Operations offers a range of services, including event planning and management, budget forecasting and reconciliation, vendor management and contract negotiation, and post-event analysis. The company caters to various industries: energy, technology, healthcare, and finance. With Schafer's expertise and a team of experienced professionals, HMS Event Operations is poised to become the industry's leading event consultancy company.For more information about HMS Event Operations and its services, please visit its website at www.hmseventoperations.com or contact hadley@hmseventoperations.com. You can also follow them on LinkedIn for updates and industry insights.###About HMS Event Operations:HMS Event Operations specializes in corporate event planning. Our expertise includes project management, vendor relationships, budget forecasting, and sales packages. We also represent keynote speakers to help drive new ideas, development, and a new way of thinking to bring a new element to your events. For more information, please visit www.hmseventoperations.com

