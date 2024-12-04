Curity to Participate in Gartner's Identity & Access Management Summit 2024

Curity, an innovator in CIAM and API access security, will be at the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2024, Dec 9-11 in Grapevine, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curity , an innovator in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and API access security, will be participating in the Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2024, happening December 9-11 in Grapevine, Texas. Curity’s activities at the event will focus around how identity management enhances security and business agility.The company will host a booth on the tradeshow floor where visitors can stop by to discuss how an identity-first approach can help build scalable, resilient access management infrastructures to meet today’s security and regulatory challenges and prepare for future success.Additionally, Curity’s CTO Jacob Ideskog will speak on December 10 at 10:00 AM in a session titled “Leaky APIs. Rogue Tokens. How to Control Access and Use Identity to Strengthen Security for Your APIs.” With API breaches now accounting for significantly more sensitive data loss than traditional security breaches, Ideskog will dive into why these attacks occur and how to prevent them. He’ll cover how adopting enhanced identity standards like OpenID Connect’s Financial-grade API (FAPI) security protocol and implementing the token handler pattern can safeguard your APIs and protect your business reputation from the damaging impacts of cybersecurity threats.Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit 2024 is the premier conference to help IAM and security leaders navigate the implementation and operation of scalable IAM infrastructures.ABOUT CURITYCurity is a leading provider of API-driven identity management that simplifies complexity and secures digital services for large global enterprises. Through proven experience, IAM and API expertise, Curity builds innovative solutions that provide secure authentication across multiple digital services. Curity is trusted by large organizations in many highly regulated industries and partners with leading technology and consulting companies. To learn more visit Curity.

