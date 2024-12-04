Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size Worth US$ 212.28 Billion by 2034, Propelled by 11.8 % CAGR

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

The growing provision of hospitals and clinics is a prominent factor driving the automatic identification and data capture market

The acquisition is targeted at improving security and productivity within healthcare contributing to the market growth” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automatic identification and data capture market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The automatic identification and data capture market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 212.28 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 69.77 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2034.What is Automatic Identification and Data Capture?Automatic identification and data capture is a wide classification of technologies utilized to gather details from a person, thing, picture, or sound without manual data entry. AIDC systems are utilized to handle inventory, conveyance, advantages, and documents. Zones that utilize AIDC systems involve dissemination, manufacturing, conveyance, medicines, government, and retail, among others.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Barcodes comprise compact pictures and distances fastened to retail store items, ID cards, and postal mail to recognize a specific commodity number, individual, or location. Growing concentration on automating functions such as retail, manufacturing, or logistics to improve productivity, medicine tracing, and inventory handling is impacting the automatic identification and data capture market growth favorably.Who Makes Automatic Identification and Data Capture?• Cognex Corporation• Datalogic S.p.A.• Honeywell International Inc.• NEC Corporation• Nordic ID Oyj• Panasonic Holdings Corporation• Radley, LLC• SICK AG• Toshiba Tec Corporation• Zebra Technologies Corp.are some of the leading players in the automatic identification and data capture market.The aggressive topography of the market is active and portrayed by a blend of entrenched multinational corporations and inventive startups. Technological inventions are critical drivers in the excessively aggressive environment, with forms funding massively in R&D to improve their offerings involving progressive barcode scanning systems and RFID technologies.Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In May 2024, Datalogic instigated a contemporary design of the Magellan 900i scanner to restore the GPS44XX series and provide elevated performance potential in handheld configuration gadgets.• In December 2023, Panasonic Holdings Co., Ltd. generated an image identification AI promoting a progressive categorization algorithm competent to handle intricate data productively emanated from varied subject and shooting situations.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:What’s Driving Market Forward?Superior Management of Urban Infrastructure: Activities concentrated on traffic handling, public security, and framework sustenance depend on sensors for real-time data gathering and biometric systems for safe access and recognition. Automatic identification and data capture technologies improve functional productivity, enhance citizen services, and sanction superior management of urban framework, subsequently fueling market growth.Growing Retail and Logistics Framework: The worldwide augmentation of the retail and logistics framework is speeding up the acquisition of AIDC technologies to fortify the logistics framework and penetrate a growing aggregate of consumers. As per the issued report by Transportation Statistics Annual Report 2023, in 2021, the aggregate disbursement on transportation services summed up to USD 1,330.6 billion, reckoning for 5.6% of the US GDP. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automatic identification and data capture market sales.Surge in E-Commerce: The e-commerce boom has notably escalated the demand for productive inventory handling and order accomplishment rendering AIDC technologies important. For instance, as per the International Trade Administration (ITA), the estimated growth for global B2C e-commerce earnings is expected to get through to USD 5.5 trillion by the termination of 2027.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest automatic identification and data capture market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to its strong infrastructure and progressive technological topography that have eased the extensive acquisition of AIDC solutions.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. By Component Outlook• Hardwareo RFID Readero Barcode Scannero Smart Cardso Optical Character Recognition Deviceso Biometric Systemso Others• Software• Serviceso Integration & Installation Serviceso Support & Maintenance ServicesBy End User Outlook• Manufacturing• Retail• Transportation & Logistics• Hospitality• BFSI• Healthcare• Government• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:FAQs:How much is the automatic identification and data capture market?The market size was valued at USD 69.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 212.28 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the automatic identification and data capture market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024.Which segment based on component led the market in 2024?The hardware segment dominated the market in 2024. 