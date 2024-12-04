Elevai Labs Inc. Announces Record-Breaking Sales Month in 2024 for Elevai Skincare Division

Skincare Division Achieves New Sales Milestone, Enters Holiday Season with Strong Momentum



Strategic Restructuring Efforts Contributes to Achieving Record Monthly Sales and Sets Stage for Positive Projections for Year-End Growth



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“Elevai”, “Elevai Labs” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevai Skincare Inc. (“Elevai Skincare”), has achieved a record-breaking month in sales for 2024, marking a significant milestone for the Company. This achievement underscores the success of transformational restructuring efforts led by Elevai Labs’ new executive team and the adoption of a performance-driven culture.

The milestone comes as the Elevai Skincare division heads into the holiday season with strong momentum, strengthened by strategic initiatives that have streamlined operations, enhanced productivity, and positioned the brand for continued growth. Elevai’s management expressed its appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Elevai Skincare operations team and sales force, who have demonstrated resilience in adapting to the newly implemented performance-based culture.

Since taking leadership of Elevai Labs, the parent company of Elevai Skincare, in the third quarter of 2024, the new management team has prioritized operational efficiency, strategic sales growth, and a high-performance sales culture. These efforts culminated in the highest monthly revenue figures for Elevai Skincare in 2024, exceeding the previous four months average sales by 65%, paving the way for strong year-end performance. The new management team’s focus on cost management and strategic initiatives has delivered higher revenue while reducing operating expenses, reaffirming their commitment to operational improvements with a desire to reach positive net profits.

Key drivers of success include:

Sales Culture Transformation : Performance-based incentives and a results-oriented environment have driven motivation and accountability across the sales team.

: Performance-based incentives and a results-oriented environment have driven motivation and accountability across the sales team. Optimized Budgets and Marketing Strategies : Stringent budgeting and accountability measures have ensured efficient resource allocation. By prioritizing impactful campaigns, the sales team has strengthened relationships with core physician-dispensed channels and driven disciplined, sustainable growth.

: Stringent budgeting and accountability measures have ensured efficient resource allocation. By prioritizing impactful campaigns, the sales team has strengthened relationships with core physician-dispensed channels and driven disciplined, sustainable growth. Integrated Marketing and Sales Objectives : Improved collaboration between marketing and sales teams has aligned campaigns with sales goals, enhancing lead generation and conversion outcomes.

: Improved collaboration between marketing and sales teams has aligned campaigns with sales goals, enhancing lead generation and conversion outcomes. Targeted Training Programs: Comprehensive training programs for both the sales team and physician-dispensed customers have bolstered advanced product knowledge, improved patient recommendation strategies, and strengthened clinic partnerships.

Preliminary unaudited sales data for Elevai Skincare for November 2024 reflects revenue of $300K significantly higher than monthly figures earlier in the year:

July: $160K

August: $199K

September: $168K

October: $198K

Positioned for Continued Growth

Elevai Skincare’s strong performance aligns with the Company’s overarching goal of creating shareholder value through operational excellence and strategic growth across its subsidiaries. With strong momentum entering the holiday season, the Company is well-positioned to drive further success as it closes out the year.

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries across the medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical sectors, Elevai Skincare Inc., Elevai Biosciences Inc., and Elevai Research Inc. For more information please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Skincare Inc.

A subsidiary of Elevai, Elevai Skincare is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications that focuses on science-backed applications for the physician-dispensed market, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to redefine skincare and hair care, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit elevaiskincare.com.

