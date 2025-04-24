CareSource collaborates with Creating Healthier Communities to improve maternal health outcomes in Georgia

Partnership aims to reduce preterm births and improve maternal health

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization serving more than 430,000 Georgians, has awarded CHC: Creating Healthier Communities (CHC) with a $100,000 grant to support the expansion of the Black Birthing Initiative (BBI) in Georgia. This collaboration aims to address maternal health gaps for Black moms and decrease preterm births in the state by providing holistic, non-clinical support services such as access to food and housing, doula care and perinatal education.

“Every woman deserves an opportunity to safe and healthy childbirth, yet we know that Black women in Georgia face a maternal health crisis that deeply impacts their families and communities,” shared Dr. Nguyen, market chief medical officer at CareSource Georgia. “By investing in and collaborating with dedicated providers and community partners like Creating Healthier Communities, we can create meaningful change. Together, we are committed to uplifting the health and well-being of mothers and their babies, ensuring that every family has the support they need to thrive.”

Georgia faces one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation, with Black women being twice as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications compared to white women. However, more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable with improved access to quality care and timely interventions. Providing expectant mothers with essential resources and innovative support models has been shown to reduce complications and enhance birth experiences, especially in underserved communities. This collaboration between CareSource and CHC integrates access to clinical care and social resources to drive better maternal health outcomes.

The CareSource grant will help expand access to doula services, providing Black moms with emotional, physical and informational support throughout pregnancy, labor and postpartum. This funding will also support doula training, enhancing the workforce to meet the growing demand for these services.

“We are grateful for CareSource’s support, which enables us to expand our reach and strengthen our efforts to combat maternal health disparities in Georgia,” said Valerie Rochester, Chief Health Equity & Impact Officer at CHC. “Supporting Black mothers with comprehensive, quality care is key to ensuring healthier moms, stronger babies and thriving communities.”

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia, a key partner in the BBI, emphasizes the importance of support in improving maternal health. "Culturally competent care during the prenatal and postpartum period is essential, not just for improving health outcomes, but for ensuring birthing people feel heard, supported and empowered,” said Kimberly Seals, Executive Director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies.

“Expanding access to perinatal support professionals, such as doulas, strengthens the entire care continuum by providing advocacy, emotional and physical support, and guidance that complements medical care. This approach not only improves birth experiences but also fosters trust in the health care system, particularly for communities that have historically faced disparities in maternal care."

Since its launch in January 2022, BBI has achieved significant outcomes including:

91% of BBI participants birthed full term

77.5% no longer struggle with food insecurity

84.2% received housing support

90.2% report reduced stress due to the program

The initiative is projected to sustain at least an 80% full-term birth rate of those enrolled in the program.

About CareSource Georgia

CareSource is a nonprofit, managed care organization making health care accessible to 430,000 Georgians. The organization offers comprehensive health insurance plans including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare to improve its members' health and well-being. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit us at www.caresource.com/ga/plans/ , or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Lisa Marie Shekell CareSource 4045567194 lisamarie.shekell@caresource.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.