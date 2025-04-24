BYDFi Launches DOLO/USDT and INIT/USDT with a $10,000 Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crypto exchange BYDFi announced the official listing of Dolomite and Initia tokens, now available for spot trading under the pairs DOLO/USDT and INIT/USDT. To celebrate the launch, BYDFi has introduced a $10,000 prize pool, giving all participants the opportunity to earn rewards by trading.

$DOLO: A Core Asset in the Berachain Ecosystem

$DOLO is the native token of the Dolomite protocol, serving key functions in governance, liquidity incentives, and risk hedging. Dolomite is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on Berachain that integrates a DEX module, enabling users to stake, lend, vote, and earn yield — all while maintaining full control of their assets, even when borrowing.

Since its inception in 2018, Dolomite has become one of Berachain’s leading lending protocols, known for its virtual liquidity model, multi-layered reward system, and cross-protocol compatibility. Its co-founder, Corey Caplan, now serves as the Head of Technical Strategy for the Trump-affiliated DeFi initiative World Liberty Financial (WLFI), helping evolve Dolomite’s technical framework. The project has raised over $3.4 million from prominent investors, including Coinbase Ventures, NGC Ventures, and Polygon.

$INIT: A Modular Layer 1 Built for the Future

Initia ($INIT) is a modular Layer 1 blockchain powered by the Omnitia Consensus mechanism and built using the Initia Interwoven Stack. It is designed to overcome scalability limitations in traditional blockchains and enable seamless cross-chain interoperability and resource sharing. With innovations like Gas Abstraction and a dual-deflationary token model, Initia enhances overall performance and security while significantly lowering the user barrier to cross-chain operations.

With innovations like Gas Abstraction and a dual-layer deflationary mechanism, INIT enhances performance, security, and cross-chain interoperability. Backed by leading VCs like Delphi Digital, Hack VC, and Theory Ventures, Initia has attracted over 5,000 developers, with a project valuation of $250 million.

Multiple Rewards Now Live on BYDFi

Starting today, users who trade DOLO/USDT and INIT/USDT on the BYDFi platform will not only have a chance to share in the $10,000 prize pool, but can also participate in the following limited-time bonus campaigns:

More details are available on BYDFi’s official platform.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges and is officially listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Serving users in 190+ countries, the platform is trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide.

As an official sponsor of Token2049 in Dubai, BYDFi welcomes users and partners from around the world to connect in person and discuss the future of Web3. BYDFi is committed to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

