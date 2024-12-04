Introducing the HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition Certificate, Designed to Help HR and TA Professionals Advance Their Expertise

New Addition to HRCI Pro Series Focuses on Attracting, Engaging and Hiring Top Talent

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, today announced the launch of its new HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition certificate. This offering will enable HR and talent acquisition professionals to learn new skills and showcase their hiring expertise. HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition is the latest addition to the HRCI Pro Series, a collection of certificates that focus on advanced HR and business concepts.

Developed as the companion to the HRCI Pro: Talent Management certificate, the HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition certificate consists of three four-hour courses: Attracting Top Talent, Managing the Candidate Experience and Making the Right Hire. Each course is accessible anytime, anywhere, with a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Taking 12 hours to complete from start to finish, the HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition certificate is eligible for 1.2 IACET Continuing Education Units, 12 HRCI Recertification Credits, 12 SHRM Professional Development Credits or 12 ATD Certification Institute credits. Learners can also claim a digital badge demonstrating their competency in this subject matter.

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, commented, “While recruiting trends are apt to fluctuate in line with the markets, the need to make informed hiring decisions is a constant. With the HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition certificate, we have created a series of courses that consider the connection between candidate experience, employer brand and business objectives. The end result is a contemporary approach to talent acquisition that promotes positive outcomes for everyone involved.”

Through a collaboration with MindEdge, HRCI’s Learning Center currently offers more than 1,200 recertification hours, with courses ranging from ethics and entrepreneurship to management and marketing. With the addition of this new certificate, the HRCI Pro Series now includes six offerings: Benefits, Compensation, Employment Law, People Analytics, Talent Acquisition and Talent Management.

To get started with the HRCI Pro: Talent Acquisition certificate, visit https://learn.hrci.org/learning-paths/hrci-pro-talent-acquisition.

