Training in SEI’s water and energy planning tools aims to enhance climate resilience and resource management in Kenya

High-level policy dialogue

The workshop began with a high-level policy dialogue that brought together top water and energy policymakers and officials from Nyeri, Meru, Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu counties. The session focused on the project’s objectives, its expected impacts, and the benefits of integrating scientific tools into policymaking to secure climate finance and help build resilience. Nyeri Deputy Governor David Kinaniri Waroe, in his keynote address, emphasized the importance of collaborative action and sustainable resource management, urging participants to leverage their expertise in tackling climate challenges.

Fred Wanjohi, Nyeri County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Water, Environment, and Climate Change, shared his reflections, saying “Conflicts over resources have increased, only for those in conflict to later realize that the water sources they depend on, such as those from Mount Kenya, are drying up, ultimately affecting the entire region. These tools are helping us rethink resource use and foster collaboration within our counties.”

Nyeri’s County’s CECM for Agriculture, James Mururi, emphasized Nyeri’s progress in transitioning to clean energy, particularly through biogas production from livestock. He said, “This project comes at an opportune time for the five counties to critically review their County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs) to better address the needs of the Ewaso Ng’iro North Catchment Area.

Anderson Kehbila, Programme Leader at SEI Africa, reiterated the importance of connecting science to policy: “We, as scientists, are helping both national and county governments leverage climate financing avenues,” he said.

Kehbila also emphasized that accessible scientific tools are essential for informed decision-making. Participants echoed this sentiment, calling for simplified templates to ensure these tools are user-friendly and inclusive, enabling broader stakeholder engagement in planning and implementation across the counties.

Tool integration and practical applications

The workshop delved into the integration of SEI’s WEAP (Water Evaluation and Planning) and LEAP (Low Emissions Analysis Platform) tools, focusing on “soft coupling” to simulate interdependencies between water and energy systems. Participants learnt to use outputs from one tool as inputs for the other, enabling scenario simulations that explore how resource management decisions – such as irrigation projects or energy generation – impact interconnected systems. This innovative approach supports the development of sustainable solutions to balance resource demands.

Stefan Liersch, Senior Scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), presented advanced climate modelling techniques, illustrating how these tools incorporate historical data to simulate interactions among environmental systems. These models provide actionable insights into future climate impacts, guiding stakeholders in formulating evidence-based adaptation and mitigation strategies. Practical exercises during the session allowed participants to explore how tool integration can enhance resource allocation and policy planning.

Collaborative scenario mapping

In the final session, county representatives engaged in collaborative scenario mapping exercises, evaluating how various interventions affect water, energy, and food systems. For instance, participants assessed the implications of irrigation projects on energy consumption and agricultural productivity, gaining a clearer understanding of trade-offs and synergies within the WEF nexus. These hands-on activities fostered inter-county collaboration and encouraged the development of shared strategies to address cross-regional challenges.

Key outcomes and next steps

The workshop demonstrated how scientific tools can enhance integrated resource planning and foster collaboration among stakeholders. Outcomes included improved understanding of WEF interdependencies and a commitment from the five Kenyan counties to adopt these approaches in planning processes. The call for simplified tools will guide development of more accessible resources to ensure broader stakeholder participation, including for marginalized and non-technical groups.

Looking ahead, as the project moves into its next phase it will focus on comprehensive data collection and bi-weekly online training sessions. These sessions will deepen participants’ technical skills in using WEAP and LEAP, while refining strategies for climate adaptation and resilience building. Upcoming activities will prioritize inclusivity and actionable outputs, such as policy briefs and resource management plans, to support long-term environmental and socio-economic sustainability in the Ewaso Ng’iro North Catchment.