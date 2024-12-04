TIMSS 2023 Results Announced: Macao Primary Four Students Performed Well in Mathematics and Science

MACAU, December 4 - Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) is a study of International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), an authoritative academic institution. It aims to assess the learning performance in mathematics and science of students of the participating countries or regions. TIMSS also sends out questionnaires to students, parents, teachers, principals and curriculum experts to collect detailed background information about the school curriculum and its implementation, as well as empirical data on the school education environment. TIMSS has been held every four years since 1995, and 2023 was the first year Macao sent its primary four students to join the study.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau organised more than 5,500 primary four students from 59 schools in Macao to participate in the TIMSS 2023 study. The results showed that Macao’s primary four students performed well in it. Among more than 60 participating countries or regions, Macao students scored 582 in mathematics and 536 in science, which were significantly higher than the international medians (503 in mathematics and 494 in science). This ranked Macao 6th in mathematics and 12th in science performance in TIMSS 2023.

According to TIMSS 2023 study results, the Macao SAR government has provided high-quality and equitable education to its students. The score gaps in mathematics and science between the two groups of students from high and low socioeconomic backgrounds in Macao (59 points for both mathematics and science) were lower than the international averages (85 and 91 points for mathematics and science respectively). The gaps were also the narrowest among the high-performing countries or regions. This indicated that Macao education system has kept being high-quality and equitable.

At the same time, the percentages of Macao students reaching all four International Benchmarks were significantly higher than the international medians. 68% of Macao students reached the Advanced or High International Benchmark in mathematics, and 45% of Macao students reached the Advanced or High International Benchmark in science. These two percentages are both higher than the international medians (42% and 38% respectively).

The study results also showed that school campus environment in Macao is generally safe, orderly and with good discipline. Good discipline and strong learning atmosphere at school is conducive to the development of students’ mathematics and science abilities. Macao teachers also actively participate in professional development in mathematics and science teaching. They have high demand for future trainings as well. The study results further pointed out that the family support that students receive has an important impact on their future physical and mental development and academic achievements. Therefore, parents should be more involved in their children’s educational activities, such as by participating in parent-child reading and number literacy games, to help promote their children’s overall development.

The results Macao achieved in TIMSS 2023 rely on the support of our nation and the SAR government. Over the years, the SAR government has actively used the study results of international assessments to continuously formulate various policies to help improve the quality of school education and develop students’ abilities, such as: implementing Quadro da organização curricular da educação regular do regime escolar local (‘Curriculum Framework for Formal Education of Local Education System’), ‘Basic Academic Attainments’ and Regime do desenvolvimento profissional do pessoal docente do ensino não superior (‘Professional Development System for Teaching Staff in Non-tertiary Education’); strengthening coding, artificial intelligence and integrated application skills education for students; promoting ‘smart education’ and supporting schools to use artificial intelligence and big data to track and analyse students’ learning, and to improve teacher efficacy.

The DSEDJ will continue to conduct an in-depth review on Macao’s study results in TIMSS 2023 as planned, and will hold explanatory sessions for schools and study results sharing sessions, etc. to let the education sector understand the study results of Macao and explore ways to improve students’ mathematics and science abilities.