Corneal Edema Market Projected to Grow Substantially, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

The Impact of Emmetrope Ophthalmics, Trefoil Therapeutics, and Actual Eyes on Corneal Edema Treatment Landscape

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Corneal Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Corneal Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Corneal Edema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Discover comprehensive insights into the Corneal Edema market, emerging trends, and innovative treatments @ Corneal Edema Market Forecast & Analysis

Key Facts and Analysis of the Corneal Edema Market Report:

In 2023, the total market size of corneal edema in the US was approximately USD 489 million, with steady growth expected through the forecast period (2024–2034).

The US accounted for the largest market share in 2023, driven primarily by corticosteroids, NSAIDs, and other therapies.

In 2023, there were about 1.17 million diagnosed prevalent cases of corneal edema in the US.

A study from 2019 indicated that Fuchs endothelial dystrophy has a prevalence of 4% in individuals over 40, while pseudophakic corneal edema affects 1–2% of the adult population.

In Spain, the prevalence of macular edema was reported at 1.4%, and 0.85% in Germany, with early screening for diabetic retinopathy shown to be cost-effective.

In June 2024, Aurion Biotech received Breakthrough Therapy and RMAT Designations from the FDA for AURN001, an allogeneic cell therapy for corneal edema secondary to endothelial disease.

Key therapies in the corneal edema market include EO2002, AURN001, TTHX1114, GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321), and STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001, and others.

Leading companies in this space include Emmetrope Ophthalmics, Trefoil Therapeutics, D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Kowa Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical, Actual Eyes, and others.

The corneal edema market is expected to grow steadily, supported by increased awareness, new treatments, and advancements in regenerative therapies.

Corneal Edema Overview

Corneal edema refers to swelling of the cornea, the clear, dome-shaped outer layer of the eye that plays a critical role in focusing light onto the retina for sharp vision. This condition occurs when excess fluid accumulates in the cornea, leading to symptoms such as hazy or blurred vision. Corneal edema can arise from various causes, including endothelial dysfunction—where the cornea's inner lining cells fail to regulate fluid levels due to conditions like Fuchs' dystrophy or damage from intraocular surgeries. Other contributing factors include trauma, inflammatory eye conditions such as uveitis, or direct injury to the eye, which exacerbate fluid retention and impair corneal clarity.

Corneal Edema Epidemiology

The Corneal Edema epidemiology section in the report leverages a robust patient-based model to provide comprehensive insights. It delivers both historical and forecasted epidemiological data. This analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, covering the period from 2020 to 2034. Such granularity allows for an in-depth understanding of regional and global trends, aiding strategic decision-making in the Corneal Edema market.

Corneal Edema Epidemiology Segmentation

The Corneal Edema market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Corneal Edema Pipeline Development Activities

The drug chapter of the Corneal Edema report offers an in-depth analysis of both marketed therapies and late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III and Phase II). It provides insights into clinical trial details, pharmacological mechanisms, and the latest developments. Additionally, the chapter highlights key aspects such as drug approvals, patents, and strategic partnerships, along with the advantages and limitations of each therapy. It also includes up-to-date news and press releases to offer a comprehensive overview of the evolving treatment landscape for corneal edema.

Corneal Edema Therapies and Key Companies

EO2002: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC ("Emmecell")

TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

AURN001: Aurion Biotech

GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321): D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa Ltd.

STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001: Santen Pharmaceutical

Uncover the transformative therapies driving advancements in Corneal Edema care @ Corneal Edema Treatment Landscape Overview

What is the Scope of the Corneal Edema Market Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Corneal Edema Companies: Emmetrope Ophthalmics, Trefoil Therapeutics, D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Kowa Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical, Actual Eyes, and others.

Key Corneal Edema Therapies: EO2002, AURN001, TTHX1114, GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321), and STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001, and others.

Corneal Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Edema current marketed and Corneal Edema emerging therapies

Corneal Edema Market Dynamics: Corneal Edema market drivers and Corneal Edema market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Corneal Edema Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Corneal Edema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Corneal Edema

3. SWOT analysis of Corneal Edema

4. Corneal Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Corneal Edema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Corneal Edema Disease Background and Overview

7. Corneal Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Corneal Edema

9. Corneal Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Corneal Edema Unmet Needs

11. Corneal Edema Emerging Therapies

12. Corneal Edema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Corneal Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Corneal Edema Market Drivers

16. Corneal Edema Market Barriers

17. Corneal Edema Appendix

18. Corneal Edema Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Corneal Edema Epidemiology Report

DelveInsight’s "Corneal Edema – Epidemiology – 2034" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the epidemiological landscape for corneal edema, offering both historical data and future forecasts. It covers the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, providing valuable insights into the prevalence, incidence, and key demographic trends of this condition across these regions.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a prominent consulting and market research firm in the healthcare sector. It specializes in providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Its services aim to enhance the performance of pharmaceutical businesses by offering strategic insights, data-driven analysis, and actionable recommendations.

Their expertise extends to healthcare consulting services, where they assist in market analysis, enabling companies to navigate challenges and drive business growth. By focusing on the life sciences industry, DelveInsight helps organizations make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and accelerate success in a competitive market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.