First day of strike action by Guardian and Observer journalists

Solidarity shown by NUJ members and supporters

Picketing has begun at the Guardian and Observer’s HQ over the proposed sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media.

Andrew Pakes MP was among those joining NUJ members outside Kings Place in King’s Cross, London as messages of solidarity poured in on social media and from NUJ branches.

Messages of solidarity

The PA NUJ chapel would like to express its support and solidarity for our fellow union members at GMG who are taking industrial action over the proposed sale of the Observer.

Who owns a newspaper is important. Who manages journalists is important. Standing up to a quick and arbitrary disposal of a news title is important. Showing support and solidarity to our colleagues in the Guardian / Observer chapel is important and is given with energy and strength. Gerry Curran, NUJ, vice president

Solidarity greetings to the Guardian & Observer Chapel from NUJ colleagues at Newsquest Media Group. The decision to strike is not an easy one but the stakes are high for all affected journalists -as well as the diversity of UK journalism. We back our colleagues’ stand.

Crucial decisions like this affecting an important journalistic institution need proper and respectful consideration of all stakeholders involved and Newsquest NUJ Group Chapel urges a rethink of the way forward by the Scott Trust. We hope good sense will prevail.

The Glasgow Editorial Chapel of the Herald, Glasgow Times and National sends its full support with solidarity to the Guardian & Observer chapel for the strike action soon to be undertaken by Staff. The planned sale of the Observer to Tortoise media without proper consultation to the chapel's affected members and wider staff is a clear breach of trust and we would hope that resolution through proper dialogue is actioned as a result of the rightful protest by the union.

Sending full solidarity to Guardian and Observer colleagues going on strike. Your action is an inspiration to those of us who believe in public interest journalism. Undertaking strike action is no easy task but please know, you have our support. After all, "The only real power is the power of the masses, united and determined" (James Connolly). Layla-Roxanne Hill, NUJ NEC (Scotland Rep)

Our branch commends NUJ members at Guardian News and Media for challenging management over the planned sale of the Observer and for taking collective action in defence of the historic title. We share their view that the loss-making Tortoise Media is not a suitable custodian of the world's oldest Sunday newspaper.We join them today in calling on the board of the Scott Trust to withdraw its support for the sale of the Observer and to recommit to supporting the title and its journalism. Leeds & West Yorkshire branch

Sending best wishes to our members at the Guardian and Observer, standing up for what you believe is sometimes hard, but always the right thing to do. Solidarity. Fran McNulty, (joint) Vice-President, NUJ

