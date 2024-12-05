New Fleet Supervision Tool from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Streamlines Network Inventory Management for Enhanced Security

Solution supports organizations in meeting security regulatory requirements such as NIS2 in the EU

PARIS, FRANCE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has launched Fleet Supervision , a cloud-based, network inventory management solution.As digital transformation accelerates, network infrastructures continue to expand and become more complex, increasing the challenge for IT teams tasked with maintaining device security, ensuring software compliance, and delivering ways to boost operational efficiency.The ALE Fleet Supervision solution responds to these challenges and the demands of more stringent security regulations such as the EU NIS2 Directive. Designed to simplify inventory management, the solution offers ALE customers an intuitive platform with a comprehensive view of all devices on their network for no additional cost. The tool also facilitates software version management, an important measure to prevent security breaches.ALE Fleet Supervision empowers network teams with visibility over inventory and control over both managed and unmanaged devices. It allows organizations to anticipate updates and identify support requirements.Sebastien Baudribos, Vice President, Business Unit Services and Customer Care, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise commented: “With ALE Fleet Supervision, our customers gain a powerful tool for proactive, automated inventory management that streamlines compliance, enhances security, and supports business continuity. Whether managing a single site or a large-scale network, we are pleased to be offering our customers an effective tool for achieving operational excellence”.Key Features of ALE Fleet Supervision- Centralized Visibility and Control: ALE Fleet Supervision provides a unified dashboard for monitoring all network devices.- Inventory Management: A detailed inventory view, including model names, serial numbers, and service statuses, helps administrators to stay organized and informed, ensuring devices are up-to-date and covered by support.- Service Entitlement and Lifecycle Management: Track service entitlement and device lifecycle with ease, helping organizations adhere to maintenance schedules and contract requirements.- Software Version Management: The platform displays current version of devices but also suggests recommended software versions, particularly vital when it includes security patches. ALE Fleet Supervision will soon be able to push updates to non-compliant devices, supporting NIS2 compliance through secure, up-to-date operations.- Real-Time Dashboard: The real-time dashboard provides status updates and information to monitor service entitlements, device lifecycle, and software compliance, delivering instant insights to help prioritize maintenance and improve network resilience.ALE Fleet Supervision not only simplifies network management but also reduces operational costs by automating asset and software compliance tasks. For sites without a deployed Network Management System, ALE Fleet Supervision brings added value by seamlessly integrating visibility and control across all network devices.Hosted and managed by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, ALE Fleet Supervision is available out of the box, requiring no additional setup or subscriptions. Its scalable design supports up to 100,000 devices, adapting to growing network requirements as organizations expand.For more information, visit www.al-enterprise.com or access ALE Fleet Supervision directly at https://myfleet.ovcirrus.com/signin About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.Media inquiries

