Leading AI Expert Ed Watal Joins artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors

Ed Watal has joined artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors

Leading AI expert Ed Watal, founder and principal of Intellibus, joins the Board of Strategic Advisors at artius.iD.

I share artius.iD’s commitment to enhancing the security resilience of organizations, and this focus on security is increasingly important in the face of the fast-changing nature of cyberthreats.” — Ed Watal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- artius.iD , the global leader in secure, self-managed identity and decentralized ID management, has appointed leading AI expert Ed Watal to its Board of Strategic Advisors. The appointment comes as artius.iD continues to tap into demand from companies for sophisticated ID solutions to protect against complex AI-enabled threats.Ed Watal is the founder and principal of Intellibus, an IT and AI strategy consultancy based in Reston, Virginia. Ranked among the US's 100 fastest-growing software companies by Inc., the firm offers strategic advice to C-suite executives and board members. He is also Lead Assistant Professor at AI Masterclass, an executive education program launched by NYU's School of Professional Studies (SPS) in collaboration with Intellibus.This announcement comes fast on the heels of the appointment of Burton M. Goldfield, former CEO and President of TriNet, to the Board of Strategic Advisors and signals artius.iD's intention to cement its position as the go-to provider of cyber-secure ID solutions to SMBs and corporations.Prior to founding Intellibus, Watal held roles at leading financial services institutions, including ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup. He is also author of Cloud Basics, an introduction to cloud computing, and a forthcoming book on AI and its influence on society, which will be published under the Forbes Books imprint. Michael Marcotte , founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, said: "Ed brings deep experience at the cutting-edge of AI. We will draw on his unrivalled advice as we continue to roll-out services to support our clients with the increasingly complicated security landscape."I have been privileged enough to teach alongside Ed at NYU, and I have long admired his passion for upskilling C-Suite executives and Board members' technology capability."Ed Watal, Strategic Board Advisor at artius.iD, added: "I share artius.iD's commitment to enhancing the security resilience of organizations, and this focus on security is increasingly important in the face of the fast-changing nature of cyberthreats."artius.iD's advanced decentralized ID management solutions are playing a critical role in the corporate world's response to these threats, and I look forward to working closely with the team on the next stage of growth."###About Ed WatalEd Watal is the founder and principal of Intellibus, an IT and AI strategy consultancy based in Reston, VA. Watal is also Lead Adjunct Professor for the AI Masterclass, a joint operation between NYU's School of Professional Studies and Intellibus, and he has previously taught at leading universities, including Stanford. Ed has been named to the prestigious Worthy 100 list of 2024, which recognizes 100 individuals who have made the most significant impact on the world. He is featured alongside figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Jane Fonda, Sal Khan, Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis, and Lionel Messi.Alongside his academic work, he has also written one of the definitive texts on cloud computing, Cloud Basics, and his forthcoming book on AI (to be published by Forbes Books) will investigate its influence on society. Watal previously built and sold a number of technology and AI start-ups. One of his key projects is BigParser, an ethical AI-enabled data search engine. He started his career working with some of the world's largest financial institutions, including RBS, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup.Visit Ed Watal's profiles for more information:LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/watal/ AI Masterclass – https://www.aimasterclass.com/faculty-member/ed-watal About Michael MarcotteMichael Marcotte is co-founder of US National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) and founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD. He joined EchoStar family of companies in 2006, where he served as Global CIO, Global CDO, and President (Hughes Cloud Services). EchoStar is one of the world's largest satellite communications and Internet services companies, operating a fleet of geostationary communications satellites.Marcotte left EchoStar in 2014 to apply his expertise at a range of organizations across tech, VC, and government. His roles have included chairman of the NCC's Rapid Response Center Board, Board member of OEDIT, and senior advisor to several heads of state and US Senators. He is a two-time winner of the NASA Award for Engineering Excellence and US Air Force Award of Engineering Excellence.Visit Michael Marcotte's profiles for more information:Wikipedia – https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Marcotte The Marque – https://www.themarque.com/profile/michael-marcotte X – https://x.com/mfmarcotte Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realmichaelfrederickmarcotte/ LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-frederick-marcotte/ artius.iD – https://www.artiusid.dev/pages/leadership/michael-marcotte

