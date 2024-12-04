Uveitis Market Forecast to Thrive with Emerging Therapies, 2024-2034 Study by DelveInsight

How Do Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Eyevensys, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, and Priovant Therapeutics Drive Progress in Uveitis Care?

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Uveitis Market Report:

In 2023, the total market size of Uveitis in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.5 billion, with growth expected throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

The US accounted for the largest market size of Uveitis in 2023, valued at around USD 813 million.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis in the 7MM were approximately 1 million in 2023, with numbers expected to rise during the forecast period.

In the US, nearly 38% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis in the 7MM were reported in 2023.

In the US, there were about 34,000 cases of infectious uveitis and 351,000 cases of non-infectious uveitis in 2023.

In the EU4 and UK, there were approximately 203,000 cases of anterior uveitis, 84,000 cases of posterior uveitis, 46,000 cases of intermediate uveitis, and 81,000 cases of pan uveitis in 2023.

Japan reported around 214,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis in 2023, with idiopathic etiology (approximately 81,000 cases) being the most common cause, while Ankylosing spondylitis accounted for the least (308 cases).

In September 2024, Priovant Therapeutics announced the enrollment of the first patients in the Phase 3 CLARITY study for brepocitinib, targeting non-anterior non-infectious uveitis (NIU). The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to this therapy.

In September 2023, the FDA issued warning letters to major health companies, including CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance, for marketing unapproved eye products aimed at treating conditions like bacterial conjunctivitis, cataracts, and glaucoma, focusing on ensuring product safety.

Key therapies in the Uveitis market include TRS01, OLUMIANT, licaminlimab, vamikibart, brepocitinib, and others.

Leading companies in the Uveitis space include Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Roche, Eleven Biotherapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Eyevensys, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, Priovant Therapeutics, and others.

The Uveitis market is expected to see steady growth, driven by increasing awareness, the introduction of new therapies, and advancements in treatment options.

Uveitis Overview

Uveitis is a rare inflammatory condition affecting all or part of the uvea, the middle layer of the eye wall, which includes the choroid, ciliary body, and iris. It can extend to other parts of the eye, such as the lens, retina, optic nerve, and vitreous humor. Causes range from injuries, infections, and tumors to autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Symptoms include redness, pain, light sensitivity, blurred vision, floaters, and vision loss. Uveitis is categorized into anterior, posterior, intermediate, and pan-uveitis, depending on the inflammation's anatomical location. Common complications include macular edema, cataract, and glaucoma. Conditions like juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), Behçet’s disease, Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome, and sarcoidosis are strongly associated with uveitis.

Uveitis Epidemiology

The uveitis epidemiology section in the report leverages a robust patient-based model to provide comprehensive insights. It delivers both historical and forecasted epidemiological data, segmented into key categories: total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, type-specific diagnosed cases, cases categorized by anatomical location, and etiology-specific diagnosed cases. This analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, covering the period from 2020 to 2034. Such granularity allows for an in-depth understanding of regional and global trends, aiding strategic decision-making in the uveitis market.

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The Uveitis market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Uveitis Market Size

Uveitis Market Size by Therapies

Uveitis Market Size by Class

Uveitis Pipeline Development Activities

The Uveitis Drugs Market section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of currently marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II and Phase III) targeting uveitis. It provides in-depth insights into clinical trial details, pharmacological mechanisms, recent collaborations, regulatory approvals, patent information, as well as the benefits and limitations of each drug. Additionally, the section highlights key updates, press releases, and the latest developments shaping the uveitis drug landscape.

Uveitis Therapies and Key Companies

OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company

Izokibep: Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

Vamikibart: Roche

Brepocitinib: Priovant Therapeutics (Roivant Sciences and Pfizer)

What is the Scope of the Uveitis Market Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Uveitis Companies: Tarsier Pharma, Oculis Pharma, Roche, Eleven Biotherapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Eyevensys, Acelyrin, Affibody Medical, Priovant Therapeutics, and others.

Key Uveitis Therapies: TRS01, OLUMIANT, licaminlimab, vamikibart, brepocitinib, and others.

Uveitis Therapeutic Assessment: Uveitis current marketed and Uveitis emerging therapies

Uveitis Market Dynamics: Uveitis market drivers and Uveitis market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Uveitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Uveitis

3. SWOT analysis of Uveitis

4. Uveitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Uveitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Uveitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Uveitis

9. Uveitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Uveitis Unmet Needs

11. Uveitis Emerging Therapies

12. Uveitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Uveitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Uveitis Market Drivers

16. Uveitis Market Barriers

17. Uveitis Appendix

18. Uveitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a prominent consulting and market research firm in the healthcare sector. It specializes in providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Its services aim to enhance pharmaceutical businesses' performance by offering strategic insights, data-driven analysis, and actionable recommendations.

Their expertise extends to healthcare consulting services, where they assist in market analysis, enabling companies to navigate challenges and drive business growth. By focusing on the life sciences industry, DelveInsight helps organizations make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and accelerate success in a competitive market.

