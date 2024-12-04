Usher Syndrome Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, 2024-2034 Trends by DelveInsight

What Contributions are Laboratoires Théa, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, AAVantgarde Bio Fighting Blindness Making to Usher Syndrome Innovations?

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Usher Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Usher Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Usher Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Usher Syndrome Market Report:

In 2023, the total Usher Syndrome market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 77 million, with growth expected through the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Usher Syndrome across the 7MM was around 40,000, with the US having the highest prevalence, accounting for approximately 21,000 cases. These cases are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Among type-specific cases, Type 2 Usher Syndrome constitutes the majority, making up about 60% of the cases.

In the EU4 and UK, Germany reported the highest number of Usher Syndrome cases, while Spain had the lowest in 2023.

In the US, Type 2 Usher Syndrome was the most prevalent, accounting for over 60% of the total cases in 2023.

Key therapies in the Usher Syndrome market include Ultevursen (Laboratoires Théa), NPI-001 (Nacuity Pharmaceuticals), and AAV-USH1C (Odylia Therapeutics).

Leading companies in the Usher Syndrome space include Laboratoires Théa, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, AAVantgarde Bio, Odylia Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Atsena Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, and others.

In December 2024, AAVantgarde Bio received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for its lead program AAVB-081 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome Type 1B (USH1B) retinitis pigmentosa.

In June 2023, AAVantgarde Bio closed a EUR 61 million Series A financing round to fund a first-in-man proof-of-concept study for Usher Syndrome Type 1B.

The Usher Syndrome market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increased awareness, new therapies, and ongoing research into gene-based treatments.

Usher Syndrome Overview

Usher syndrome (USH) is a genetic disorder characterized by a combination of hearing loss, retinopathy (retinitis pigmentosa), and vestibular areflexia, with varying onset and manifestations. In some cases, balance disorders and bilateral vestibular areflexia are also observed. Currently, LUXTURNA is the only FDA-approved therapy for retinal degeneration, a hallmark of Usher Syndrome. This gene therapy is designed to treat both adult and pediatric patients suffering from vision loss due to Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD). The market currently relies on off-label therapies that do not address the underlying genetic cause of Usher Syndrome. As a result, patients often depend on supportive care, including vitamin supplements, sunlight protection, and visual aids to manage their condition.

Usher Syndrome Epidemiology

The Usher Syndrome epidemiology chapter in the report offers a comprehensive analysis of both historical and forecasted data, segmented by total prevalent cases, diagnosed prevalent cases, and type-specific cases of Usher Syndrome. It covers the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, with insights spanning from 2020 to 2034. This detailed breakdown provides a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across key regions.

Usher Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Usher Syndrome market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Cases

Usher Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities

The drug chapter of the Usher Syndrome report provides an in-depth analysis of early-stage (Phase I/II and Phase I) and mid-stage (Phase II and Phase II/III) pipeline drugs. It highlights key players in the emerging drug landscape, such as Nacuity Pharmaceuticals (NPI-001) and Laboratoires Théa (Ultevursen).

This section also offers valuable insights into clinical trial details, pharmacological mechanisms, partnerships and collaborations, approval statuses, patent information, and the latest industry news and press releases, providing a comprehensive overview of the evolving therapeutic landscape for Usher Syndrome.

Usher Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

NPI-001: Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

Ultevursen: Laboratoires Théa

AAV- USH1C: Odylia Therapeutics

What is the Scope of the Usher Syndrome Market Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Usher Syndrome Companies: Atsena Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Usher Syndrome Therapies: ATSN-301, NPI-001, Ultevursen, and others.

Usher Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Usher Syndrome current marketed and Usher Syndrome emerging therapies

Usher Syndrome Market Dynamics: Usher Syndrome market drivers and Usher Syndrome market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Usher Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Usher Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

