Head of GWO: HRH Crown Prince’s Call at One Water Summit Reflects Kingdom’s Vision to Address Global Water Challenges

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The head of the founding team of the Global Water Organization, Dr. Fahad bin Saad Abu-Mouti, said that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, called in his speech at the One Water Summit on UN member states, international organizations, and the private sector to join the organization, underscoring the Kingdom’s pioneering role in addressing global water challenges.In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Abu-Mouti highlighted that the Global Water Organization marks a new starting point in unifying international efforts to arrive at comprehensive and sustainable solutions to water challenges.He stressed that this ambitious initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen international cooperation and foster innovation in water resource management.He further said that the organization will focus on addressing water-related issues through sustainable strategies, enhanced scientific research, exchange of advanced technologies, and by forging international partnerships to enhance water resource utilization efficiency.Abu-Mouti also emphasized the shared global responsibility in addressing water challenges, and urged nations, international organizations, and the private sector to join these collective efforts.These endeavors aim to ensure a secure and sustainable water future for generations to come, driven by Saudi Vision 2030, which places water at the core of its developmental priorities.

