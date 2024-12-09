DTx West Relaunches this March Under Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)

Attend the 8th Annual DTx West, now under CHI, March 13-14, 2025, and explore digital health innovation at the DTx Global Summit in San Diego!

I have attended DTx West and East since their start and found them uniquely focused on the digital health industry's challenges, needs, successes, and opportunities.” — Chris Wasden, Senior Vice President at Dario Health

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th Annual DTx West conference , now under the ownership of Cambridge Healthtech Institute , is set to take place at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA on March 13-14, 2025. This year, the conference relaunches as part of the new DTx Global Summit brand, promising to be the largest event in its history. The DTx Series , since its inception in 2017, has been the pivotal meeting point for professionals focused on advancing validated digital healthcare. With the industry's evolution, the series continues to unite leaders from healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia to accelerate the next generation of digital health solutions reaching patients in need.Notable participants from past events include Aetna, Amazon, Google, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Mayo Clinic, underscoring the conference's credibility and industry-wide support. This year's conference will draw a diverse audience of digital therapeutics professionals, offering insights into reimbursement, investment, pharmaceutical partnerships, evidence standards, the payer perspective, and AI in healthcare.Chris Wasden, Senior Vice President at Dario Health, stated, " It brings together digital health technology companies, health payers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and other service providers that are helping to move the industry forward."Attendees can expect a blend of practical insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge presentations, further solidifying the DTx Global Summit's reputation as a critical platform for innovation in digital health. The final agenda is available online at www.dtxglobalsummit.com/west About Cambridge Healthtech InstituteCambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) is a leading information and networking resource for the life sciences industry, focused on high-quality conference content, training seminars, and publications. CHI is committed to providing platforms like the DTx Global Summit, fostering innovation and collaboration within the healthcare industry.Join industry leaders at this pivotal event and be part of the conversation shaping the future of digital healthcare.

