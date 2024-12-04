Aplastic Anemia Market Anticipated to Witness Rapid Growth from 2024 to 2034 | Insights by DelveInsight

What impact are companies like Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, and Elixirgen having on the evolution of the Aplastic Anemia market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Aplastic Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Aplastic Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Aplastic Anemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key facts of the Aplastic Anemia Market Report:

The total Aplastic Anemia Market Size in the 7MM was approximately USD 270 million in 2023, with expected growth through the forecast period (2024–2034).

The total incident population of Aplastic Anemia in the 7MM was around 2,500 cases in 2023, with a projected increase during the forecast period.

Japan had the highest number of incident cases of Aplastic Anemia in 2023, accounting for approximately 800 cases.

Aplastic Anemia predominantly occurs in the age group of 60 years and above, accounting for approximately 70% of all cases.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany had the highest number of Aplastic Anemia cases, followed by France, with Spain reporting the lowest number in 2023.

In the United States, severe Aplastic Anemia was more common, with around 400 cases in 2023.

Key Aplastic Anemia therapies include PF-06462700, REGN7257, BL-8040, and others.

Leading companies in the Aplastic Anemia market include Pfizer, BioLineRx, Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Elixirgen, Hangzhou Zede Pharmaceutical Technology, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

In November 2023, the US FDA approved ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline) for the treatment of certain forms of thrombocytopenia and severe Aplastic Anemia.

In September 2023, Kyowa Kirin received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare for ROMIPLATE (AMG531/romiplostim) to expand its indication for Aplastic Anemia in Japan.

The Aplastic Anemia market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing awareness, the approval of new therapies, and advancements in treatment options.

Aplastic Anemia Overview

Aplastic anemia is a rare, severe non-malignant disease characterized by autoimmune destruction of early hematopoietic cells. Its global incidence ranges from 0.7 to 7.4 cases per million people annually, with higher rates in Asia than in Europe and the U.S. The condition can be congenital (e.g., Fanconi Anemia, Shwachman–Diamond Syndrome) or acquired, with most acquired cases occurring due to the immune system mistakenly attacking the bone marrow. Symptoms can vary widely, with some individuals experiencing mild, stable symptoms, while others face severe, potentially life-threatening complications.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology

The Aplastic Anemia epidemiology chapter in the report offers both historical and forecasted data on the disease, segmented by incident cases, severity-specific cases, and age-specific cases. It covers key regions including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, with projections spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The Aplastic Anemia market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Incident Cases

Severity-specific Cases

Age-specific Cases

Aplastic Anemia Pipeline Development Activities

The Aplastic Anemia Drugs Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of marketed therapies and late-stage pipeline treatments (Phase II and III) for Aplastic Anemia. The drug section provides detailed insights into clinical trials, covering key aspects such as pharmacological mechanisms, designations, approval status, patent information, and a thorough evaluation of each drug's benefits and limitations.

Additionally, the report includes the latest news updates and press releases on Aplastic Anemia treatments, ensuring you stay informed on the most recent developments in the field.

Aplastic Anemia Therapies and Key Companies

REGN7257: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

OMISIRGE (omidubicel): Gamida Cell

Scope of the Aplastic Anemia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Aplastic Anemia Companies: Pfizer, BioLineRx Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, Elixirgen, Hangzhou Zede Pharmaceutical Technology, Cellenkos, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Aplastic Anemia Therapies: PF-06462700, REGN7257, BL-8040, and others.

Aplastic Anemia Therapeutic Assessment: Aplastic Anemia current marketed and Aplastic Anemia emerging therapies

Aplastic Anemia Market Dynamics: Aplastic Anemia market drivers and Aplastic Anemia market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Aplastic Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Aplastic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

