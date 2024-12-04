Oleochemicals Market projected to reach US$40.385 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.92%

The global oleochemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% from US$30.278 billion in 2025 to US$40.385 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, global oleochemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$40.385 billion by 2030.The global market for oleochemicals is expanding due to the increasing usage in the end-user industries. The key players across the world are increasing their reach for the production and supply of oleochemicals in the market. Such as, in August 2024, Oleon, a subsidiary of Avril announced the acquisition of the majority of shares of A. Azevedo Óleos. A.Azevedo Óleos is a Brazilian oleochemical company specializing in castor oil and its derivatives. This acquisition is pivotal for Oleon’s expansion into South America. This aligns with its long-term strategy for sustainable growth.Further, in April 2023, KLK Emmerich GmbH a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in Temix Oleo SpA. Temix Oleo focused on the production of Esters mainly based on renewable feedstocks and delivering solutions for lubricant , rubber, and plastics industries, etc.Moreover, sustainability has been the core of the market trend for the oleochemicals market. In February 2024, Caldic and Edenor announced a strategic partnership for the European oleochemicals market. Caldic’s customers could access a broad spectrum of high-quality oleochemicals. This enhanced Caldic's product offerings and drives innovation and sustainability in the European oleochemicals market.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-oleochemicals-market By product, the global oleochemicals market is segmented into fatty acids, emulsifiers and solubilizers, fatty alcohol, and others. The demand for fatty acids will be significant as it is used in food and beverages, personal care , and pharmaceuticals. The expanding food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industry worldwide will increase the demand for fatty acids. The heightened awareness of cleanliness has created a large market for the fatty alcohols that are used in the manufacturing of chemicals and detergents. The emulsifiers are used in margarine, ice cream, chocolate, and other products the growth of the food industry especially in the Asia Pacific and Africa region will increase the demand for the emulsifiers in these regions.By application, the global oleochemicals market is segmented into cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, paper, and others. The cosmetics and personal care industry has been growing worldwide. According to the IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), the global cosmetics industry is growing at 4.3% CAGR. In India, the cosmetics and personal care industry has been growing at a rapid pace of 25%. Further, with the increasing food and beverage industry the growing online food delivery, and dark kitchens, the demand for the application of oleochemicals will increase during the forecast period.Based on geography, the North American region of the oleochemicals market will hold a significant share of the market. This is due to the presence of major key players in the region such as Apical Group, Emery Oleochemicals, etc. The Biobased Chemicals sector has a significant value addition to the US economy. Further, the demand from the food and beverage industry has been notable in the country, which will expand the demand for oleochemicals.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global oleochemicals market that have been covered are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Evyap Oleo, Emery oleochemicals, Godrej Industries Limited, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Oleon NV, Kao Corporation, Croda International Plc, IOI Oleochemical.The market analytics report segments the global oleochemicals market as follows:• By Producto Fatty Acidso Emulsifiers and Solubilizeso Fatty Alcoholo Others• By Applicationo Cosmetics and Personal Careo Food and Beverageo Papero Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Italy• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Thailand• OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Evonik Industries AG• Evyap Oleo• Emery oleochemicals• Godrej Industries Limited• Ecogreen Oleochemicals• Oleon NV• Kao Corporation• Croda International Plc• IOI OleochemicalExplore More Reports:• Cosmetic Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-market • Soy-Based Chemicals And Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soy-based-chemicals-and-materials-market • Tall Oil Fatty Acid (TOFA) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tall-oil-fatty-acid-tofa-market

