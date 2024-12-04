Intermediate AMD Market Expected to Expand Significantly, 2024-2034 Report by DelveInsight

Exploring the Role of Novartis and Allegro Ophthalmics in Advancing Intermediate AMD Therapies

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Intermediate AMD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Intermediate AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Intermediate AMD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Intermediate AMD Market Report:

In 2023, the total Intermediate AMD market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 990 million, and growth is expected through 2024-2034.

The US had the highest prevalence of intermediate AMD cases in 2023, with around 19.9 million cases, expected to rise.

In Japan, intermediate AMD was most prevalent in the 65-84 age group, accounting for over 45% of cases in 2023.

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in people over 60, with intermediate AMD being a key risk for progression to advanced stages.

Key companies in the market include Novartis, Allegro Ophthalmics, and others.

Key therapies include Iptacopan (LNP023), Ranibizumab, and Risuteganib (ALG-1001).

In November 2024, the FDA approved LumiThera’s Valeda Light Delivery System for dry AMD.

The intermediate AMD market is expected to grow steadily, driven by awareness and new treatment options.

Intermediate AMD Overview

Intermediate AMD is a pivotal stage in the progression of age-related macular degeneration, often showing minimal or no symptoms. At this stage, individuals may experience distorted vision or central visual field loss, with a significant risk of progression to advanced AMD. Current standard care focuses on monitoring visual function using tools like the Amsler grid. While treatment options remain limited, ongoing research is exploring innovative therapies, such as risuteganib. Early detection and proactive management are crucial in preventing irreversible vision loss, making continued research essential to overcome the challenges of intermediate AMD.

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology

The epidemiology chapter of the Intermediate AMD report offers a detailed analysis of both historical and forecasted data, segmented by total prevalent cases, diagnosed prevalent cases, and age-specific cases of Intermediate AMD. It covers the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, providing insights from 2020 to 2034. This comprehensive breakdown helps stakeholders understand the disease’s trends and its evolving impact across key regions.

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Segmentation

The Intermediate AMD market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Cases

Intermediate AMD Pipeline Development Activities

The drug chapter of the Intermediate AMD report provides an in-depth analysis of pipeline drugs in mid-stage development (Phase II/III and Phase II). It highlights key players in the emerging drug landscape, including Novartis (Iptacopan) and Allegro Ophthalmics (Risuteganib).

This section also offers valuable insights into clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, partnerships and collaborations, approval statuses, patent information, as well as the latest news and press releases, offering a comprehensive understanding of the evolving treatment landscape for intermediate AMD.

Intermediate AMD Therapies and Key Companies

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

Risuteganib (ALG-1001): Allegro Ophthalmics

Scope of the Intermediate AMD Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intermediate AMD Companies: Novartis, Allegro Ophthalmics, and others.

Key Intermediate AMD Therapies: Iptacopan (LNP023), Ranibizumab, and Risuteganib (ALG-1001), and others.

Intermediate AMD Therapeutic Assessment: Intermediate AMD current marketed and Intermediate AMD emerging therapies

Intermediate AMD Market Dynamics: Intermediate AMD market drivers and Intermediate AMD market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Intermediate AMD Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Intermediate AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Intermediate AMD Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Intermediate AMD

3. SWOT analysis of Intermediate AMD

4. Intermediate AMD Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Intermediate AMD Market Overview at a Glance

6. Intermediate AMD Disease Background and Overview

7. Intermediate AMD Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Intermediate AMD

9. Intermediate AMD Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Intermediate AMD Unmet Needs

11. Intermediate AMD Emerging Therapies

12. Intermediate AMD Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Intermediate AMD Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Intermediate AMD Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Intermediate AMD Market Drivers

16. Intermediate AMD Market Barriers

17. Intermediate AMD Appendix

18. Intermediate AMD Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

