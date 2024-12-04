MPD Searching for Suspect in Assault and Burglary Two Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault and a burglary two offense in Northeast.



On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the victim exited her residence in the 3000 block of Pineview Court, Northeast. Once the victim returned, the suspect was inside the residence. The suspect brandished a knife and attacked the victim. The victim attempted to yell for help, prompting the suspect to flee the scene. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/OILwJ97PKfI

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23053595