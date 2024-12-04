MPD Searching for Suspect in Assault and Burglary Two Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault and a burglary two offense in Northeast.
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the victim exited her residence in the 3000 block of Pineview Court, Northeast. Once the victim returned, the suspect was inside the residence. The suspect brandished a knife and attacked the victim. The victim attempted to yell for help, prompting the suspect to flee the scene. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries
The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/OILwJ97PKfI
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 23053595
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.