Microsoft shares strong progress on DC region in Saudi Arabia; construction completed with availability expected in 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft shares strong progress on datacenter region in Saudi Arabia; construction complete on three sites, with availability expected in 2026• Completing construction of three Azure availability zones marks major milestone in Microsoft’s ongoing investments in the Kingdom.• Datacenter region will respond to demand for Microsoft’s highly secure and globally trusted cloud services from governments and key industries in Saudi Arabia.• Microsoft’s datacenter ecosystem is set to significantly contribute to AI education throughout the Kingdom, with the goal of equipping over 100,000 professionals with essential AI competencies by 2025.December 4, 2024; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Microsoft has shared significant updates regarding its datacenter region in Saudi Arabia. The tech giant recently completed construction on all three Azure availability zones, with availability expected in 2026.Located in the Eastern Province, each Azure zone features independent power, cooling, and networking infrastructure. These zones will be equipped with state-of-the-art hardware to support government and private sector companies in Saudi Arabia, offering low latency and high availability options.This new datacenter region will provide enterprise-grade reliability and performance, ensuring customer privacy, data residency, and high-speed latency standards comparable to Microsoft's global cloud infrastructure. These investments align with Microsoft’s commitment to empowering every organization and individual globally, focusing on responsible cloud practices, including security, digital safety, privacy, and compliance.Microsoft's dedication to Saudi Arabia spans 25 years, consistently supporting the nation's public and private sector institutions to leverage technology for business and economic growth. This datacenter initiative, announced in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in February 2023, responds to the strong demand for Microsoft’s trusted and scalable cloud solutions. Once operational, the datacenter region will play a crucial role in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and establishing the Kingdom as a global innovation hub.Eng Mohammed Al Robayan, Deputy Minister for Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the significance of this development: “Saudi Arabia is well positioned to become a thriving global hub of technological breakthroughs, empowering organizations across industries to innovate new solutions that enhance the quality of life. We are proud to see the progress on Microsoft’s cloud region, marking a milestone in our journey to achieve national goals.”During a recent site visit, a delegation of government officials from MCIT and Microsoft executives, including Eoin Doherty, Vice President, EMEA Regional Leader, Microsoft Cloud Operations + Innovation, discussed the project’s progress. Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, commented: “Public and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia have demonstrated a remarkable appetite to leverage the latest cutting-edge technologies such as AI to thrive in the new digital age and are already relying on Microsoft’s trusted cloud to accelerate their business growth and AI innovation. Now, together with the MCIT, we are excited to share these latest updates on our Saudi Arabia datacenter region, which demonstrate the significant progress we’re making and our commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global innovation hub, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”Trusted by over 95% of Fortune 500 companies, Azure is facilitating the development and deployment of innovative AI solutions that address significant challenges and enhance customer and employee experiences.Various organizations in Saudi Arabia already use Microsoft Azure's advanced capabilities. For instance, the Ministry of Education hosts its Madrasati platform on Azure, managing remote learning for 7 million students and teachers. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also built and trained its Arabic Large Language Model, ‘ALLaM,’ on Azure’s infrastructure.Microsoft’s commitment to advancing AI literacy in Saudi Arabia includes initiatives to equip 100,000 nationals with essential AI skills by 2025. This includes the establishment of a Center of Excellence in collaboration with MCIT to empower professionals with AI and cloud computing skills, enhancing their employability.Additionally, the Microsoft AI Academy, in partnership with the SDAIA Academy, offers programs like the Microsoft Azure Professional Certificate Program, providing national talent with globally recognized certifications.These initiatives, alongside the new datacenter region, will be instrumental in developing a future-ready workforce, fueling economic growth, and fostering innovation in an AI-powered world.

