Protectstar Inc. Celebrates 20th Anniversary: Two Decades of Innovation in Cybersecurity

Protectstar Inc. Celebrates 20th Anniversary

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectstar Inc., a leading provider of innovative security solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Since its founding in 2004, the company has made a lasting impact on the cybersecurity industry, developing groundbreaking technologies and establishing itself as a trusted partner for millions of users worldwide.

Chris Bohn, Founder and CEO of Protectstar, stated:

“The 20th anniversary of Protectstar marks a significant milestone. It stands as a testament to our ongoing innovation and commitment to ensuring the digital security and privacy of our users. We thank our customers for their trust and look forward to continuing to set new standards in cybersecurity.”

A Special Gift for Our Users

To celebrate this milestone, Protectstar is offering its customers a special gift: a free 1-year license of Antivirus AI PRO for Android, valued at US$9.90

The license can be redeemed by adding the Antivirus AI PRO (1-year, 1-device) product to the cart with any purchase on the Protectstar website. This offer is valid through December 25, 2024.

Technological Milestones Since 2004

Over the past two decades, Protectstar has introduced numerous groundbreaking innovations, including:

• 2005: Developing the first security solutions for mobile devices, addressing the early risks of mobile digitalization.

• 2011: Launching iShredder™, a leading software for secure data deletion on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Windows Server.

• 2019: Releasing Anti Spy, one of the first AI-based antispyware apps for Android, setting new standards in spyware protection.

• 2024: Achieving a malware detection rate of 99.956% with Antivirus AI, certified by independent testing institutes.

Sustainability as a Corporate Goal

In addition to technological innovation, Protectstar is deeply committed to sustainability. In 2023, the company redesigned its website to optimize energy consumption, reducing its carbon footprint to just 0.07 g per visit—1.4 times lower than the energy-efficient website of Greenpeace.

This commitment underscores Protectstar’s dedication not only to digital security but also to environmental protection.

Looking to the Future

Protectstar remains steadfast in its vision to make cybersecurity accessible and affordable for everyone. With a user base of over 8 million people worldwide, including government agencies, businesses, and defense organizations, the company continues to develop innovative solutions to meet the ever-evolving challenges of the digital world.

About Protectstar Inc.

Protectstar™ is an innovative cybersecurity company founded in 2004 by Chris Bohn. More than 8 million private users, leading enterprises across various industries, military organizations, government agencies, and IT security manufacturers trust Protectstar’s solutions.

For more information, visit: www.protectstar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.