Protectstar Anti Spy for Android sets new standards with AV-TEST certification

Protectstar™ is pleased to announce that its flagship antispyware app, Anti Spy for Android, has received the prestigious AV-TEST certification.

SARASOTA, FL, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectstar™ is pleased to announce that its flagship antispyware app, Anti Spy for Android, has received the prestigious AV-TEST certification. As the first and only antispyware app to achieve this recognition worldwide, Anti Spy demonstrates exceptional effectiveness and reliability in digital security protection.

The app outperforms even traditional antivirus apps with an impressive malware detection rate of 99.87%, putting it at the forefront of protection against digital threats.

Anti Spy has achieved a detection rate of 99.9% when detecting widespread Android malware in the last four weeks.

Breakthrough in digital security

During the January test by AV-TEST, Anti Spy was the only antispyware scanner to beat even well-known antivirus apps. This underlines the performance of this app, which specializes in artificial intelligence.

With over one million downloads in the first three months after its release, Anti Spy has quickly established itself as the leading antispyware scanner in the Google Play Store.

Artificial Intelligence for comprehensive protection

Anti Spy is based on the innovative combination of Deep Detective™ technology and Protectstar™ AI CLOUD. This fusion makes detecting and blocking a wide range of the latest spyware and hacker attacks possible. With the launch of version 6.0 and its revolutionary dual-engine technology, Anti Spy sets new standards in cyber threat protection. This technology combines two complementary spyware detection systems to provide near-complete threat detection and takes protection to a new level.

Ease of use meets advanced protection

Despite its advanced technology, Anti Spy remains user-friendly. A simple click on the "SCAN" button is all it takes to scan and protect Android devices from potential threats efficiently. This accessibility makes advanced protection available to all users.

Commitment to security and innovation

Chris Bohn, CEO of Protectstar™, comments on this achievement: "The AV-TEST certification for Anti Spy for Android is a clear sign of our unwavering commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable security solutions. Our dual-engine technology is a milestone that confirms our place at the forefront of cybersecurity technology."

Anti Spy Android is available in the Google Play Store and on the Protectstar™ website.

More information at https://www.protectstar.com/en/products/anti-spy

About Protectstar Inc.:

Protectstar™ is an innovative cybersecurity company founded in 2004 by Chris Bohn. Over 7 million private users, leading companies from various industries, the military, government agencies and, last but not least, manufacturers in the IT security industry rely on Protectstar™ security solutions.

Further information about Protectstar™ at https://www.protectstar.com