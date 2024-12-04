Leaders Institute Claims No. 1 Spot in Australia for Student Experience – A Historic Milestone for 2022-2023

Leaders Institute (T/A Australian Agribusiness Institute) Achieves a 97.5% Satisfaction Rating, Securing Top Rank for Second Consecutive Year

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Institute, also known as the Australian Agribusiness Institute (AAI), has been named No. 1 in Australia for Quality of Student Experience in the 2022-2023 Undergraduate Student Experience Survey (SES), achieving an impressive 97.5% satisfaction score. This remarkable feat marks the second consecutive year the Institute has claimed the top spot, solidifying its status as a leader in delivering exceptional student outcomes and educational experiences.

Professor Bernard Malik, President of Leaders Institute, lauded the collective efforts of the institution’s staff in maintaining an unwavering commitment to student success. "This accolade reflects our dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge resources, and unparalleled student support. Being ranked No. 1 for the second year running is a huge honor, and we remain focused on continuing this tradition of excellence."

Pastor Chris Aiton, Chair of the Governing Board, expressed immense pride in the Institute’s achievement, emphasizing the ongoing priority placed on student needs. "This recognition validates the tireless work we do to ensure every student has an enriching and rewarding experience with us."

Professor Denise Austin, Vice President of Academics, celebrated the results, noting that the outstanding satisfaction score represents more than just numbers—it reflects the dedication, care, and passion of the academic and administrative teams. "This is a triumph for our entire community, and we are proud to continue nurturing an environment where students thrive."

Leaders Institute’s consistent commitment to academic excellence, innovative facilities, and student satisfaction continues to make it a top choice for those seeking a transformative education in agribusiness, leadership, and management.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Kasia Duch

Public Relations

Leaders Institute

Phone: +61 7 3161 5566

Email: admin@leaders.edu.au

Website: leaders.edu.au

About Leaders Institute

Leaders Institute, also known as the Australian Agribusiness Institute, is a leading accredited institution offering world-class programs in agribusiness, leadership, and management. As one of only two private providers of agribusiness qualifications in Australia, the Institute is renowned for its strong academic reputation, cutting-edge research, and commitment to innovation and excellence in education.

