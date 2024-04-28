Leaders Institute Welcomes Sir Prof Bernard Malik as Interim President

Sir Prof Bernard Malik as Interim President

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Institute, a prestigious higher education provider with campuses in Brisbane and Sydney, proudly announces the appointment of Sir Prof Bernard Malik as its new interim President. With an illustrious career spanning academia, Sir Prof Malik brings over 15 years of transformative leadership experience, notably serving as the Director of the American College.

Stepping into the role of President, Sir Prof Malik succeeds the esteemed Prof Grant Pitman, whose tenure marked a period of remarkable growth and innovation at Leaders Institute. Prof Pitman's invaluable contributions have shaped the institution's trajectory, and the entire Leaders Institute community extends its deepest appreciation for his dedicated service.

Sir Prof Bernard Malik is renowned for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to academic excellence. During his tenure at the American College, he showcased exceptional prowess in fostering innovation, championing inclusivity, and enriching the student experience. Under his stewardship, the American College attained acclaim for its pioneering programs and steadfast dedication to student success.

In his capacity as interim President of Leaders Institute, Sir Prof Malik will build upon the solid foundation established by his predecessor, steering the institution towards its next phase of growth and achievement. His expertise, coupled with a fervent dedication to student empowerment, uniquely positions him to navigate Leaders Institute through future opportunities and challenges.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sir Prof Bernard Malik remarked, "I am deeply honoured to join the Leaders Institute community as its interim President. Collaborating with faculty, staff, and students, I am committed to upholding the institution's legacy of excellence and fostering continued success."

The entire Leaders Institute community extends a warm welcome to Sir Prof Bernard Malik, eagerly anticipating the transformative impact he will undoubtedly bring to the institution.

About Leaders Institute:

Leaders Institute, also known as Australian Agribusiness Institute, stands as a premier higher education provider with campuses in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student success, Leaders Institute offers a comprehensive range of programs in agriculture and agribusiness. Unique offerings such as the Master of Business Administration in Agribusiness and Master of Agriculture Information Management are exclusive to Leaders Institute in Australia.