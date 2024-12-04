The Air Separation Unit Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.02 billion by 2028

Air Separation Unit Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The air separation unit market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The air separation unit market size, noted for its steady growth in recent years, is projected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2023 to $5.59 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of chemical manufacturing, rise in chemical production, increase in the production of metals, rise in industrialization and urbanization, and the influence of government investments and policies.

What Does the Future Hold for the Global Air Separation Unit Market?

Growth shall be the keyword defining the air separation unit market size for the next few forecasted years. The market size is predicted to reach $7.02 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Key contributors to this growth include the expanding industrial sectors, rising demand for industrial gases, the growing energy sector, increase in demand for medical oxygen in healthcare facilities, and the wide use of nitrogen in food preservation and packaging.

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Air Separation Unit Market?

The growth of the air separation unit market is inextricably linked to one major factor: the global increase in energy demand. Rising populations, intensified industrial activities, and the higher consumption of energy-intensive technologies and appliances are all contributing to the surge in energy demands. Air separation units play a crucial role in meeting these demands by yielding necessary gases like oxygen and nitrogen, which enable efficient combustion and process optimization in both energy production and industrial applications. According to the Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, overall energy consumption in the United States is set to increase by 0% to 15% from 2022 to 2050. The industrial sector is expected to see its energy use grow by approximately 5% to 32% during this period.

Which Companies Are Operating in the Air Separation Unit Market?

Major companies that are dynamically shaping the air separation unit market include Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Enerflex Ltd., and many others.

What are the Market Trends in the Air Separation Unit Market?

Key players in the air separation unit market are adopting strategies rooted in strategic partnerships. The purpose is to make argon, oxygen, and nitrogen more readily available in markets in Eastern Europe. These strategic partnerships help companies to leverage each other's strengths and resources.

How is the Air Separation Unit Market Segmented?

Segments within the air separation unit market include:

1 By Process: Cryogenic, Non-Cryogenic

2 By Gas: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Other Gases

3 By End Use: Iron And Steel, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Chemicals, Other End Uses

What are the Regional Insights into the Air Separation Unit Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional player in the air separation unit market in 2023 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

