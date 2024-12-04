Kids2Dentist to Join the 2024 Children’s Parade Presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce

Kids2Dentist Porterville

Spreading Holiday Cheer and Healthy Smiles at the 2024 Porterville Children’s Parade

PORTERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kids2Dentist is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Children’s Parade, hosted by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. This cherished annual event will take place on Thursday, December 5, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM along North Main Street in Porterville, CA.

As a leader in pediatric dental care and a proud supporter of community engagement, Kids2Dentist is excited to contribute to this year’s holiday festivities. The parade brings together families and residents of Porterville to celebrate the season with dazzling floats, holiday lights, music, and activities for all ages.

Kids2Dentist’s participation in the parade underscores its commitment to promoting healthy smiles and creating joyful experiences for children and families. The organization’s parade vehicle will feature a festive theme celebrating the magic of healthy smiles, with fun surprises planned for children attending the event.

Event Details:

What: 2024 Children’s Parade Presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce

When: Thursday, December 5, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Where: North Main Street, Porterville, CA 93257

“We are delighted to participate in the 2024 Children’s Parade and celebrate the holiday spirit with the wonderful families of Porterville,” said Dr. Jerry Lanier, Founder of Kids2Dentist. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to spread holiday cheer while highlighting the importance of maintaining a bright and healthy smile during the festive season.”

Kids2Dentist invites all community members to join the festivities and celebrate the holidays together. Be sure to bring your family and friends to enjoy this magical evening of holiday fun.

For more information about the parade or Kids2Dentist’s involvement, please contact Porterville Office Manager Jennifer Vences at (559) 576-2130 or via email at jennifer.vences@kids2dentist.com.

About Kids2Dentist

Kids2Dentist is a trusted pediatric dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional oral care in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment. Committed to promoting lifelong healthy smiles, Kids2Dentist actively engages with local communities to support family-centered events like the Porterville Children’s Parade.

