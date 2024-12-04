Kids2Dentist Announces Joia Doss as Interim CEO, Preparing for Leadership Transition in 2025

Dr. Jerry Lanier, Founder, Kids2Dentist Joia Doss Kids2Dentist Interim CEO

Joia Doss Steps into Leadership Role as Kids2Dentist Prepares for a Bright Future in Pediatric Dental Care

Joia’s extensive experience and proven leadership make her the perfect fit to lead Kids2Dentist into the future” — Dr. Jerry Lanier, Founder, Kids2Dentist

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids2Dentist, a leading provider of pediatric dental care in California, is proud to announce the appointment of Joia Doss as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Doss will officially assume the role of CEO on May 1, 2025, following a mentorship period under the guidance of Dr. Jerry Lanier, Kids2Dentist’s founder and current CEO. Dr. Lanier will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Joia Doss brings over 14 years of experience in finance, business strategy, and organizational leadership. Her impressive career spans roles at esteemed organizations such as PwC, Bank of America, and Estée Lauder, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and operational transformations that drove significant growth and innovation.

This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Kids2Dentist as the organization continues to expand its mission of providing accessible, high-quality dental care tailored exclusively for children. With a presence in Fresno, Visalia, Porterville, and Delano, Kids2Dentist is poised for further growth under Ms. Doss’s leadership.

“Joia’s extensive experience and proven leadership make her the perfect fit to lead Kids2Dentist into the future," shared Kids2Dentist founder, Dr. Jerry Lanier. "Her innovative approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission of delivering top-tier pediatric dental care. I’m confident that Joia will help us expand our reach and impact in the communities we serve.”

As Interim CEO, Ms. Doss will focus on streamlining operations, enhancing patient experiences, and fostering strategic partnerships to drive growth and sustainability.

“I am honored to join Kids2Dentist during this exciting period of growth and transformation," stated Joia Doss. "This organization’s commitment to providing exceptional care and creating stress-free, fun dental experiences for children is truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Lanier, the Board, and the talented team at Kids2Dentist to build on its success and ensure that every child has access to the dental care they deserve.”

Kids2Dentist is dedicated to shaping the future of pediatric dentistry by combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care. This leadership transition will strengthen its ability to deliver on that promise.

About Kids2Dentist

Kids2Dentist specializes in pediatric dental care, offering a welcoming and stress-free environment designed exclusively for children. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, Kids2Dentist is committed to promoting lifelong healthy smiles while making every dental visit a positive experience.

Media Contact:

Fermin Saldana

Phone: (323) 788-9207

Email: 411@spread.company

Website: Kids2Dentist.com

